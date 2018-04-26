Realtor: Toys R Us spot in demand

By

What happens to the retail space that anchors the strip mall on Retail Way when Toys R Us/Babies R Us finishes liquidating its inventory?

Jeff Nick, president of J.L. Davis Realty, which is part of the Taft Corners Associates group that owns the building, believes the space will be in demand.

“I think, despite what’s going on in the retail industry, there is interest in that location,” Nick said. “It’s a prime location in Chittenden County. I think it would be leased fairly quickly.”

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, and in March announced that all of its roughly 700 stores would be either sold or closed. Williston’s store began a liquidation sale in late March. The store appeared fully stocked over the weekend with discounts ranging from 10 to 30 percent on all items and signs indicating that no returns would be accepted. Gift cards and coupons are no longer being accepted.

“We haven’t gotten final word from Toys R Us,” Nick said. “We don’t know when they are going to relinquish (the space).”

According to a CNN report this week, Isaac Larian, owner of the toy company MGA Entertainment, is convening an investor group to make a bid to save about a third of Toys R Us’ stores.

Williston’s store shares the Retail Way building with Marshalls and AC Moore.

— Jason Starr