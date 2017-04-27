Re-examine your digital job skills with AARP’s new tool

By

Fifty-plus workers are reinventing their careers. To help, AARP recently launched its Work & Jobs Digital Skills Inventory. This free online tool helps users identify the digital skills they need to find a new job or excel in the one they already have.

In 20 minutes, you can learn what digital skills you need to improve to compete in today’s workforce.

You might discover that you know more than you think. Whether you’re fine-tuning your Microsoft Office skills or learning about new technology to stay current, AARP’s easy-to-use videos will help you find out what you need to know. Boosting your digital skills today can help you feel more confident at work tomorrow.

Try it at aarp.org/skillsinventory