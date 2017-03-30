‘Rally for the Planet’ on April 12

By

The Vermont Youth Lobby is planning a “Rally for the Planet” event April 12 at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.

It is an opportunity for students to speak to state lawmakers about taking action on climate change, to learn more about the issue and how to be part of the solution, to listen to speakers and meet new people.

The Vermont Youth Lobby is an organization that describes its mission as “promoting energy conservation and efficiency; putting a price on carbon; enacting regulatory measures and taxes to promote clean energy alternatives; ending the privileges given to the fossil fuel industry; increasing awareness among youth and other Vermonters about climate change and related issues; and encouraging Vermont to divest from fossil fuel companies.”

The group asks students to work with their school administrators to organize a field trip to the April 12 rally and recruit students to attend. More information is available at www.youthlobby.org/rallyfortheplanet or through email at youthlobbyvt@gmail.com.