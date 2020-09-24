Williston Observer

Quick guide to voting with your mailed ballot

September 24, 2020

Williston residents will be receiving general election ballots in the mail from the Vermont Secretary of State in the coming days and weeks. If you don’t receive a ballot by Oct. 9, call the Williston Town Clerk at 878-5121.

The ballot will be two-sided, with local issues on the back. After making your votes, put the ballot in the certificate envelope provided and seal it. Remember to sign the certificate envelope, including middle initial, to ensure your vote is counted. To return your ballot by mail, use the postage paid envelope provided by Oct. 26. Ballots can also be returned through a new drive-up drop box in the parking lot behind town hall, 7900 Williston Rd., or returned to the town clerk’s office any time before noon Nov. 2. 

Voters who do not wish to vote by mail or by drop-off can vote in person Nov. 3 at the National Guard Armory at 7846 Williston Rd., but must bring the ballot they receive in the mail to the polls. Same-day voter registration will be available at the polls.

