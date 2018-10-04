Pursue your travel passions

By

Ask nearly any person about his or her dream trip and watch a smile appear as the perfect personal excursion is described. Now, ask why the trip has yet to happen, and time and money will be the likely culprits.

The misconceived notions that may be holding you back from traveling can feel especially exacerbated during busy seasons when travel costs rise and coordinating vacation schedules with coworkers becomes a challenge.

Carving out time and saving funds to make travel possible, even during the busiest travel seasons, can be a challenge. Lee Abbamonte, the youngest person to travel to every country in the world plus the North and South Poles, and Bank of America recommend these tips to travel the world in style.

Book based on your interests

One of the easiest ways to make time for travel is to book based on your likes and hobbies. When you plan a trip around your passions, it helps you prioritize the experience over the cost.

“When I worked in finance, I noticed a lot of my colleagues made excuses about why they couldn’t travel,” Abbamonte said. “I’ve found that booking travel based on your personal interests can help you stay motivated to follow through actually taking the trip. For example, I love watching and playing sports, so I often use that as a reason to travel to various countries.”

One area you might be passionate about is food. In fact, 23 percent of Americans say they have planned a trip around a culinary experience, according to a Bank of America survey. Local cuisine also offers a unique glimpse into a culture.

“I love attending local food festivals and cultural celebrations,” Abbamonte said. “Just one day at a food or wine festival can give you a great understanding of an area’s culture and people, which is quite literally great ‘food for thought.’”

Have a credit card rewards strategy

Earning points through travel spending is especially popular today. In fact, 65 percent of Americans have a rewards credit card, according to the same Bank of America survey. Yet when it comes time to reap a card’s rewards, 55 percent admit they don’t have a strategy to maximize points.

Abbamonte recommends using a credit card that rewards all your purchases and offers extra points where you spend most.

“Since traveling and eating out are easily my top two expenses, the Premium Rewards credit card from Bank of America works perfectly for my lifestyle,” Abbamonte said. “I earn two points for every dollar I spend on travel and dining – which works out great to maximize my rewards earnings, plus I earn 1 1/2 points on all of my other purchases.”

For example, think of it this way: Every time you use your card, you are earning points for your next trip. Even your morning coffee can help you earn points toward a plane ticket.

Have a plan but be flexible

To get the most out of your travel experience, make a general plan for what you want to do. However, be sure to leave time for exploring charming side streets and unexpected surprises. You never know what will catch your eye once you arrive.

“I often visit multiple countries in one trip,” Abbamonte said. “While I usually know where I want to travel, I don’t always buy my flights between countries beforehand. You may want to adjust how you planned to allocate your time once you’re on a trip. Maybe you fall in love with a bed and breakfast, and just can’t part ways to catch your flight out of town. Travel shouldn’t be a mad dash from destination to destination. It’s a time to truly live your best life in a new place.”

Maximize financial rewards

Some financial institutions offer banking rewards programs that can help you earn bonus points on your credit card rewards. Sometimes all it takes is a quick search to find out what benefits are waiting for you as a loyal customer.

“If you qualify for a banking rewards program, you can really max out on your credit card rewards,” Abbamonte said. “For example, Bank of America Preferred Rewards clients receive up to a 75 percent bonus on their credit card rewards – which means you could earn up to 3 1/2 points per dollar on travel and dining purchases with the Premium Rewards credit card.”

To maximize rewards, consider layering your airline, hotel, banking and credit card rewards programs together. Abbamonte, for example, includes his frequent flier and hotel loyalty program membership information while booking airline travel and hotels, allowing him to earn benefits from other loyalty programs on top of the points he receives with his card.

Maximize your rewards

An analysis of Bank of America’s over 50 million debit and credit cards during 2017 showed travel and restaurants to be top areas for spending. Using a credit card that rewards you for where you spend the most can help pay for upcoming travel.

On average, consumers spent in 2017:

$1,771 at restaurants

$1,385 on gas

$1,347 on airlines

$1,050 on hotels