Puerto Vallarta: mayhem and magic on the Malecon

By

By Fyllis Hockman

Creators News Service

I heard that you could spend from dawn to dusk on the Malecon in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, and never get bored, and I thought, “OK, I’m up for that challenge.” Well, maybe not the dawn part — I’m not a morning person — so I had no problem leaving those early hours to the joggers and those seeking an early start to catch their red snapper for dinner.

But yes, the Malecon is a 1.5-mile delight in so many ways as to make any number of hours pass quickly.

Midmorning: Northern tip. The Hotel Rosita, built in 1948 and now the oldest resort hotel in the city, is steeped in history. It is the famous locale of the even more famous illicit liaison between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton during the 1963 filming of “The Night of the Iguana.” The resultant publicity put the very sleepy town of PV on the map, and it became the only Mexican resort destination that grew up organically rather than being created for the very purpose of attracting tourists.

The Malecon is bordered by shops on one side and the Bay of Banderas on the other. I was initially struck by the preponderance of unusual brass sculptures that dominate the landscape. First conglomeration: a boat signifying humans’ desire to search, a whale symbolizing ambition, a combination of a bird/propeller/airplane denoting technological evolution and an obelisk representing time. Sculptures are everywhere — clowns, mermaids, unicorns, lovers — celebrating relationships, history, Spanish culture, religion, animals and just plain fun.

A quick turn of the head at any point brings you up against colorful assortments of plants, flowers and palm trees running the course of the Malecon. Look up instead and see five men atop a pole, about to perform an ancient Indian religious ritual in which one man plays the flute and drum while the other four descend from above flying in concentric circles, symbolizing the seasons and the cycle of life. Did I mention they are hanging by one foot upside down? It looks a little like an amusement park ride, but Chilo explained the men train their whole lives for the privilege.

The stores, as well, reflect art. The Tierra Huichol sells animals of every variety and wall hangings handmade of miniscule multihued beads. The Opal Mine not only sells all varieties of the semi-precious stones, but is also set up to replicate the mining operation that produces them. Mexican history is reflected in every step of the Malecon.

Plus, of course, your de rigueur street musicians, painters, balloon-makers and food vendors. Skeletons, a staple of Puerto Vallarta folklore, appear in assorted attire and assemblages on every street corner.

The Malecon ends at a large beach, and the hotels lining the street — umbrellas crowding the sand, music blaring from the bars and the cries of children playing in the waves — add a very different character to the far more relaxing and less touristy stroll that got us here. I felt I had left the real Puerto Vallarta behind, but there was a beach bar, and hunger won out — though not without its challenges.

The cordoned-off beach at our hotel protects its guests from ever-optimistic vendors hawking everything from purses to pottery, sombreros to sunglasses, trinkets to toys and jewelry. Not so at the public beaches of which the Malecon is one. I was at a loss as to how they could come up with so many things to sell — some easily recognizable, others more questionable — and all of it “almost for free!”

Especially ironic are the many vendors selling food items — pastries, grilled fish on a stick, nuts and candies — to people actually sitting at tables and ordering food from the menu. Be prepared also for the bizarre — the woman at the table next to us was having her hair braided into multiple strands while eating lunch.

Another reason to love the Malecon. Post my margarita-laden lunch, a siesta on the sand was a perfect way to round out the afternoon.

So on to the Malecon at night, when yet another whole world emerges. During the day, visitors’ attention is on the permanent appeal of the Malecon, shops and gardens and sculptures of various kinds; at night, it’s all noise and moving parts.

The sun goes down, the lights go up, the crowds pour in — and the good news is they are not just tourists. Families by the droves with balloons, light rays and ice cream; couples young and old holding hands; people sitting at the water’s edge gazing at the city skyline off in the distance; and multitudes of all ages, sizes and ethnicities dancing to the music at the square, the variety of dance steps as diverse as the people executing them. The amphitheater is home to entertainers ranging from folklore dancers to Mariachi bands to clowns.

That’s the thing about the Malecon — it’s full of surprises, some of them so unexpected.

At dinner in a second-story restaurant looking down upon the boardwalk I watched a man in a monkey suit taking pictures with tourists, a violin player, bikers and inline skaters trying to keep from crashing into each other, grown-ups wearing outlandish hats made from balloons as though coming from a toddler’s birthday party, a sculpture of a bronze man sporting a sombrero and a rifle – until he moved and became a mime instead.

And then an unexpected explosion in the sky — fireworks! Who knows why — it’s the Malecon. There doesn’t have to be a reason!

WHEN YOU GO

For more information, visit www.visitpuertovallarta.com.