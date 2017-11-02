Public comment sought on Camel’s Hump management plan

By

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources invites public comment on a recently completed draft of a long-range management plan for Camel’s Hump State Park, Camel’s Hump State Forest, Robbins Mountain Wildlife Management Area and Huntington Gap Wildlife Management Area.

The plan, which is drafted and reassessed periodically, guides the agency’s efforts to protect natural resources, provide recreational opportunities, produce sustainably-harvested forest products, and conserve high-quality wildlife habitat in these areas.

The agency is hosting three upcoming public meetings to present the plan and receive public feedback.

Nov. 9 at Smilie Memorial Elementary School in Bolton, 6-8 p.m.

Nov. 15 at Brewster-Pierce Memorial School in Huntington, 6-8 p.m.

Nov. 29 at Crossett Brook Middle School in Duxbury, 6-8 p.m.

Written comments will be accepted through Dec. 29. Comments can be submitted by email to ANR.CamelsHump@Vermont.gov or through the mail to the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation, 111 West Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452-4695.

The Camel’s Hump area supports a diverse range of wildlife and natural communities and hosts thousands of visitors a year who go hiking, skiing, snowmobiling, biking, hunting, fishing and more on its nearly 70 miles of trails and throughout its 26,000 acres.

“We think the draft plan meets the needs of multiple user groups while still supporting the forest economy and maintaining the fragile and vital natural resources that make this place so special,” said Jason Nerenberg of the Agency of Natural Resources.

The draft plan is available for review at fpr.vermont.fgov/state_lands.