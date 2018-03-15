Provost crowned slalom champ

By

Redhawks finish second in team alpine competition

Champlain Valley alpine skier Becca Provost earned an individual state title in the slalom last Tuesday during the second day of competition in the Vermont state championships.

Provost finished first with a time of 1 minute, 24.69 seconds to pace the Redhawks, who finished second overall in the team competition.

Provost was CVU’s top finisher in the giant slalom last Monday as well at Burke Mountain, coming in second place (1:54.87). Olivia Zubarik also had a top 10 finish in the GS, coming in sixth place.

Mount Mansfield (109 points) won the state title on the girls side, with CVU (122 points), Burr and Burton (142 points), Rutland (157 points) and Rice (187 points) rounding out the top five teams.

In the boys team competition, Champlain Valley finished just five points out of first place. St. Johnsbury capture the state title with 99 points. The Redhawks followed in second with 104 points and Woodstock came in third place.

Briggs Francis was the top finisher in the slalom for CVU, coming in third place. Seth Boffa was 10th for the Redhawks.

In the giant slalom, CVU placed four skiers in the top 20, including Nate Coffin (11th), Jonah Roberts (14th), Francis (16th) and Sean Gilliam (19th).

— Lauren Read