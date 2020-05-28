Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Providing a special cheer

May 14, 2020

During the last week of March, hundreds of athletes, coaches and volunteers were scheduled to come together for the Special Olympics Vermont 2020 Winter Games. Instead, athletes stayed home, unable to compete for gold, which they had been training for throughout the winter months. 

Special Olympics Vermont staff searched for ways to keep the athletes connected, while engaging the larger community. Last week, it launched the first step in that effort — the “Use Seclusion to Spread Inclusion” campaign.

Vermont residents and families are invited to send positive, uplifting messages to Special Olympic athletes. Here’s how it works: 

Step 1: Create a sign of encouragement. Be creative. Some possible phrases include: “Keep going for gold!” “We are so proud of you!” “You inspire us!” “Keep up the great work!”

Step 2: Take a photo of you, your family, your children, pets, etc. holding the sign 

Step 3: Post the photo on your social media with any additional message you would like to send to our athletes. Be sure to tag @specialolympicsvermont (instagram & facebook) or @sovt (twitter) and use the hashtag #cheer4sovt 

The campaign can provide a fun activity, while also spreading happiness and cheer during this tough time. 

Related Articles

News
May 14, 2020

CVU plans drive-in graduation

By Jason Starr Observer staff Eased restrictions on group gatherings announced Monday were a catalyst for Champlain Valley Union High School leaders to move forward with celebration plans for the grad
Read More
News
May 28, 2020

CVU water tests positive for elevated lead

By Jason Starr Observer staff More than half the faucets and fountains at Champlain Valley Union High School have tested positive for elevated lead levels under new state standards enacted by the Legi
Read More
News
May 28, 2020

At-home learning throughout summer

Tips for keeping students sharp over the long haul With the majority of schools across the country closed, many parents are feeling the stress of taking more active roles in their children’s edu
Read More

Comment here