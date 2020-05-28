Providing a special cheer

May 14, 2020

During the last week of March, hundreds of athletes, coaches and volunteers were scheduled to come together for the Special Olympics Vermont 2020 Winter Games. Instead, athletes stayed home, unable to compete for gold, which they had been training for throughout the winter months.

Special Olympics Vermont staff searched for ways to keep the athletes connected, while engaging the larger community. Last week, it launched the first step in that effort — the “Use Seclusion to Spread Inclusion” campaign.

Vermont residents and families are invited to send positive, uplifting messages to Special Olympic athletes. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Create a sign of encouragement. Be creative. Some possible phrases include: “Keep going for gold!” “We are so proud of you!” “You inspire us!” “Keep up the great work!”

Step 2: Take a photo of you, your family, your children, pets, etc. holding the sign

Step 3: Post the photo on your social media with any additional message you would like to send to our athletes. Be sure to tag @specialolympicsvermont (instagram & facebook) or @sovt (twitter) and use the hashtag #cheer4sovt

The campaign can provide a fun activity, while also spreading happiness and cheer during this tough time.