Property Transfers (June 2020)

Jordan Hamilton bought a home at 196 White Birch Lane from David Beckett for $315,000.
Katherine Rooney bought a home at 203 Pleasant Acres Drive from Carol Weston for $362,000.
Leslie Hankins bought a condominium at 129 Honeysuckle Lane from William Mast for $395,000.
Philip Robillard bought a 2.1-property at 1056 Sunset Hill Road from the Alfred Trombino Revocable Trust for $575,000.
Jeanne Moore bought a home at 64 Savage Court from Danielle Walker for $345,000.
Shawn Evans bought a home at 32 Keystone Drive from Jeffrey Marvin for $390,000.
Park Avenue LLC bought an office building at 121-123 Park Avenue from Prom Real Estate LLC for $1.325 million.
Varun Subramanian bought a condominium at 67 Seth Circle from Nancy Heininger for $230,000.
Brian Spinney bought a condominium at 180 Timothy Way from the Peggy A. Miller Living Trust for $285,000.
Shiva Raj Rai bought a .54-acre lot at 138 Morgan Parkway from Donald Edwards for $360,000.
Northridge-Williston LLC bought 44 acres of open land north of Harte Circle from William Savage for $472,500.
John McCabe bought a mobile home at 401 Sugarbush Road from the Hallery T. Brunet Trust for $165,000.
Mathew Fraser bought a home at 144 Cherrywood Lane from Whitney Fellows for $750,000.
