Property transfers

By

June 11 – Adam Sicard sold 89 Chelsea Place to Hannah Carpenter for $300,000.

June 28 – Nicholas Yardly sold 593 Oak Knoll Rd. to Evan Morrison for $362,000.

June 26 – Chesbrough Properties, LLC sold 683 S. Brownell Rd. to Cameran Morway for $401,000.

June 26 – Crane Williams sold 210 Stonehill Rd. to Ken Ladd for $199,500.

June 28 – Yvonne Shover sold 108 Marions Way Unit F to Gerald Conlon for $260,000.

June 29 – Margaret Ritter sold 78 Shirley Circle to Gordon Holloway for $172,000.

June 29 – The Snyder Taft Corners, LLC sold 81 Holland Lane Unit C7-3 to Aulis Lind for $306,970.

June 29 – George Weber sold 305 N. Williston Rd. to Frederick Spencer for $305,000.

July 2 – Louis Simmons sold 55 Turtle Pond Rd. to Kyle Sala for $496,000.

June 29 – Talbot Standley Living Trust sold 50 Wild Ginger Lane to Edward Solomon for $480,000.

July 2 – Michael Randall sold 15 Hideaway Lane to Matthew Kinzler for $219,900.

July 2 – 90 Madison Drive, LLC sold 90 Madison Drive to Ronald Bomer for $345,000.

June 29 – The Snyder Taft Corners, LLC sold 431 Zephyr Rd. to Joseph Cassidy for $395,885.

June 29 – William Spencer sold 1171 Ledgewood Drive to Mike Murray for $629,000.

June 6 – Thomas Heppner sold 266 Isham Circle to Heppner & Shwartz Heppner Family Trust for $366,730.

June 29 – The Snyder Taft Corners, LLC sold 81 Holland Lane Unit C7 – 4 to Alexandra Donaldson for $309,435.

July 7 – The Snyder Taft Corners, LLC sold 81 Holland Lane Unite C7-9 to Patrick Kennedy for $306,170.

June 29 – George Barrett sold 281 Zephyr Rd. to Scott Miller for $391,000.

July 6 – Andrew Erb sold 58 Rita Rd. to Jason Hutchins for $253,750.

June 29 – Andrea Leadbetter sold 23 Abbey Rd. to Tranh Nguyen for $272,500.

July 6 – Global Foundries U.S. 2 LLC sold 700 Mountain View Rd. to Adam Real Properties, LLC for $350,000.

July 10 – Kemit and Diane LaClair Revocable Trust sold 5418 St. George Rd. to Matthew Ketcham for $195,000.

July 9 – Barbara Buhman sold 181 Desarno Drive to Kyle Houghton for $651,500.

July 9 – Rebecca Awodey sold 272 Eastview Circle to Susan A. Knapp of the Susan A. Knapp Trust for $258,000.

July 13 – Rene Thibault sold 190 Martel Lane to Green Tree Servicing LLC for $110,880.

July 12 – Cathy Michaels sold 556 Wildflower Circle to Robert Bolduc for $524,000.

July 12 – John Dwyer sold 157 Bittersweet Circle to Deborah Zwearcan for $355,000.

July 13 – Susan Lawlor sold 1246-1250 Sunset Hill Rd. to John Wax for $600,000.

July 13 – Robert Jacobs sold 120 Southview Lane to Graham Tidman for $225,000.

July 10 – Allen Brook Development, Inc. sold 1454 Mountain View Rd. to Peter Shapiro for $355,000.

July 9 – Northridge – Williston, LLC sold 749 Metcalf Drive to Gavin McCormick for $420,000.

July 6 – Lake View Farm, Inc sold Lot 2, Lake View Farm Subdivisions, Oak Hill Rd. to Thomas Walsh for $188,000.

July 13 – The Snyder Taft Corners, LLC sold 81 Holland Lane Unit 1 to Brian Reak for $325,250.