Property Transfers

May 24 — Brandon Degre sold 810 Essex Road to Fernando Marcos Ramos for $357,000.

May 25 — Martha Howard sold 321 Porterwood Drive to Natasha Adams for $125,900.

May 30 — Michael Hassett sold 365 Northview Court to Alaba Apesin for $209,000.

May 31 — Steven Griffiths sold 473 Brennan Woods Drive to James Sides for $465,000.

May 31 — Geno Family Revocable Trust sold 194 Bittersweet Circle to Robert Martell for $345,000.

June 1 — Dawn Weening sold 225 Wildflower Circle to Kevin Holden for $440,000.

June 1 — Ryegate Holdings LLC sold 177 Commerce Avenue to Stephen Unsworth for $1.7 million.

June 1 — George Ligon sold 72 Halfmoon Lane to Susan Hartman for $505,000.

June 5 — Chad Lane LLC sold 67 Chad Lane to Haun Properties for $675,000.

June 7 — Jacqueline Wash sold 322 Michael Lane to Teresa Gade for $455,000.

June 7 — Teresa Gade sold 256 Michael Lane to James Peterson for $435,000.

June 8 — Taft Corners LLC sold 435 Zephyr Road to David Merves for $419,645.

June 14 — Samantha Natalee Living Trust sold 70 Hickory Hill Road to Scott Batdorf for $310,000.

June 14 — Timothy Lane sold 297 Zephyr Road to Veronica Lambert for $354,800.

June 15 — Taft Corners LLC sold 81 Holland Lane, Unit C7-8 to Sandra Croisetiere for $308,990.

June 15 — Pavel Krsiak sold Lot 3 of Ledgewood Drive to Mark Weir for $245,000.

June 15 — Larry Bevins sold 84 Chelsea Place Unit 42 to Karen Rounds for $319,000.

June 15 — Taft Corners LLC sold 427 Zephyr Road to Jocelyn Miller for $392,435.

June 18 — Daniel Goldman sold 21 Sunset Hill Road to Michael Gerstemaier for $379,000.

June 18 — Glenn Gilchrist sold 32 Jake’s Way to Phuong Nguyen for $350,000.

June 20 — John Ferris sold 44 Read Road to Marsha Curtis for $239,900.

June 22 — Taft Corners LLC sold 81 Holland Court Unit C7-5 to Joseph Smith for $319,085.

June 22 — Frank Devita sold Lot 2 of Fieldstone Drive to Eric Weiss for $154,900.

June 22 — Amos Robinson sold 19 Overlook View to Patricia Rusu for $740,000.

June 22 — Susan Hartman sold 361 Zephyr Road to Pierre Hamel for $390,000.

June 22 — Thien Nguyen sold 130 Katie Lane to Jaime Kramer for $415,000.

June 26 — Nicholas Yardley sold 593 Oak Knoll Road to Evan Morrison for $362,000.

June 26 — Chesbrough Properties sold 683 South Brownell Road to Cameron Morway for $401,000.

June 28 — Adam Sicard sold 89 Chelsea Place to Hannah Carpenter for $300,000.

June 28 — William Crane sold 210 Stonehill Road to Ken Ladd for $199,500.