Property Transfers

39 Sunrise Dr.
Emily Kavouksorian sold a single-family home to George and Lori Gross for $324,900 on Nov. 30, 2016.
115 Lakeview Dr.
Sarah Austin sold a single-family home to Alan Barr and Burta Kelly for $460,000 on Nov. 30, 2016.
8242 Williston Rd.
Elizabeth Gurney sold a single-family home to Thomas Smith and Shawna Wakeham for $330,000 on Dec. 2, 2016.
Lot OS-2, Open Space at Finney Crossing
Snyder Taft Corners LLC sold an open space parcel and sold a pump station to the Town of Williston for $0 on Dec. 8, 2016.
345 Meadowridge Rd.
Ian Campbell sold a single-family home to Colleen Campbell for $0 on Dec. 1, 2016.
117 Gail Terr.
Mary Belanger sold a single-family home to Allison Sicard for $304,000 on Dec. 12, 2016.
24 Hideaway Lane
Nancy Hunt sold a single-family home to Ronald Hunt for $0 on Dec. 8, 2016.
112 Primrose Lane
R.L.M. Associates sold industrial property for residential use to the Karen Villanti Revocable Trust for $430,000 on Dec. 15, 2016.
23 Bluebell Lane
Erick and Gayle Massar sold a single-family home to Benjamin and Katherine Shearer for $515,000 on Dec. 9, 2016.
521 White Birch Lane
Michael and Aimee Hilliker sold a single-family home to James and Katie Bowling for $345,000 on Dec. 15, 2016.
568 Essex Rd.
Annette Guertin sold a residential property for use as industrial land to Kimberly Richards for $0 on Dec. 15, 2016.
230 Brennan Woods Dr.
Jeffrey Osbahr sold a single-family home to Samara Bushey for $466,500 on Dec. 15, 2016.
472 Old Creamery Rd.
Nathan Haag sold a single-family home to Johnathan Barone for $295,000 on Dec. 16, 2016
436 Zephyr Rd., Lot/Bldg R-6C
Snyder Taft Corners, LLC sold a single-family home to Matthew Parks and Michelle Besaw-Parks for $388,649 on Dec. 9, 2016.
Lincoln Rd., Lot 2
Richard Nold sold a mobile home to Bertram Kennedy for $158,500 on Dec. 19, 2016.
219 Shirley Circle
Hillary Larose and Tyler Brownell sold a condo to Mouhui Huang for $185,000 on Dec. 21, 2016.
67 Pinecrest Circle
Sarah and Richard Bunning sold a single-family home to Victoria and Gregory East for $396,000 on Dec. 21, 2016.
1390 South Brownell Rd.
R.M.D. Enterprises sold a mixed-use rental to P.T. Larson Landholdings, LLC for $255,000 on Dec. 21, 2016.
332 Shunpike Rd.
Barbara Liberty sold a single-family home to Kyle and Kimberly Warren for $0 on Dec. 21, 2016.
126 Southview Lane
Sean Barnes sold a residential plot less than six acres to Sharon Martenson for $218,500 on Dec. 22, 2016.
676 Metcalf Dr.
Jerry and Ana Davis sold a secondary residence to Jerry Davis for $0 on Nov. 19, 2016.
444 Zephyr Rd.
Snyder Taft Corners LLC sold a single-family home to Lawrence Houston for $409,700 on Dec. 23, 2016.
774 Oak Knoll Rd.
Robert Michaelak sold a single-family home to Sarah Forbes for $0, valued at $388,310, on Dec. 30, 2016.
214 Harte Circle
Lada Realty Trust sold a single-family home to Dileep Netrabile for $412,000 on Dec. 28, 2016.
500 River Cove Rd.
Steele T. Griswold Revocable Trust sold a single-family home to Mary Griswold for $0, valued at $467,400, on Dec. 28, 2016.
1133 and 1021 South Rd.
Waldo Siple sold a single-family home to Mary Siple for $0, valued at $1,366,330, on Dec. 28, 2016.
432 Zephyr Rd.
Snyder Taft Corners, LLC sold a single-family home to Ronan Cooper for $374,840 on Dec. 30, 2016.
163 Slate Barn Dr.
Garin Frost sold a single-family home to Nathan James Sanders for $549,000 on Dec. 30, 2016.
357 Porterwood Dr.
John Kinyanjui sold a single-family home to Henry Aikey for $173,000 on Dec. 30, 2016.
30 Morgan Parkway
Burlington-Williston Church of Nazarene sold an easement on 2A to the State of Vermont Agency of Transportation for $11,400 in cash on Jan. 6, 2017.
346 Michael Lane
Sandra Hall sold a single-family home to Meggin Farrel for $280,000 on Sept. 28, 2016.
10277 Williston Rd.
John Joachim sold a single-family home to Anthony Joachim for $330,720 on Jan. 10, 2017.
252 Sundown Dr.
John Hopkins sold a single-family home to John Cooney for $307,000 on Jan. 6, 2017.
56 Foxwood Circle
Karen Mitchell sold a single-family home to Mitchell Family Trust for $0, valued at $189,730, on Jan. 13, 2017.
747 Terrace Dr.
Estate of Mary Beth Willard sold a single-family home to Alex Daley for $531,250 on Jan. 17, 2017.
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.