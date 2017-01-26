Property Transfers

By

39 Sunrise Dr.

Emily Kavouksorian sold a single-family home to George and Lori Gross for $324,900 on Nov. 30, 2016.

115 Lakeview Dr.

Sarah Austin sold a single-family home to Alan Barr and Burta Kelly for $460,000 on Nov. 30, 2016.

8242 Williston Rd.

Elizabeth Gurney sold a single-family home to Thomas Smith and Shawna Wakeham for $330,000 on Dec. 2, 2016.

Lot OS-2, Open Space at Finney Crossing

Snyder Taft Corners LLC sold an open space parcel and sold a pump station to the Town of Williston for $0 on Dec. 8, 2016.

345 Meadowridge Rd.

Ian Campbell sold a single-family home to Colleen Campbell for $0 on Dec. 1, 2016.

117 Gail Terr.

Mary Belanger sold a single-family home to Allison Sicard for $304,000 on Dec. 12, 2016.

24 Hideaway Lane

Nancy Hunt sold a single-family home to Ronald Hunt for $0 on Dec. 8, 2016.

112 Primrose Lane

R.L.M. Associates sold industrial property for residential use to the Karen Villanti Revocable Trust for $430,000 on Dec. 15, 2016.

23 Bluebell Lane

Erick and Gayle Massar sold a single-family home to Benjamin and Katherine Shearer for $515,000 on Dec. 9, 2016.

521 White Birch Lane

Michael and Aimee Hilliker sold a single-family home to James and Katie Bowling for $345,000 on Dec. 15, 2016.

568 Essex Rd.

Annette Guertin sold a residential property for use as industrial land to Kimberly Richards for $0 on Dec. 15, 2016.

230 Brennan Woods Dr.

Jeffrey Osbahr sold a single-family home to Samara Bushey for $466,500 on Dec. 15, 2016.

472 Old Creamery Rd.

Nathan Haag sold a single-family home to Johnathan Barone for $295,000 on Dec. 16, 2016

436 Zephyr Rd., Lot/Bldg R-6C

Snyder Taft Corners, LLC sold a single-family home to Matthew Parks and Michelle Besaw-Parks for $388,649 on Dec. 9, 2016.

Lincoln Rd., Lot 2

Richard Nold sold a mobile home to Bertram Kennedy for $158,500 on Dec. 19, 2016.

219 Shirley Circle

Hillary Larose and Tyler Brownell sold a condo to Mouhui Huang for $185,000 on Dec. 21, 2016.

67 Pinecrest Circle

Sarah and Richard Bunning sold a single-family home to Victoria and Gregory East for $396,000 on Dec. 21, 2016.

1390 South Brownell Rd.

R.M.D. Enterprises sold a mixed-use rental to P.T. Larson Landholdings, LLC for $255,000 on Dec. 21, 2016.

332 Shunpike Rd.

Barbara Liberty sold a single-family home to Kyle and Kimberly Warren for $0 on Dec. 21, 2016.

126 Southview Lane

Sean Barnes sold a residential plot less than six acres to Sharon Martenson for $218,500 on Dec. 22, 2016.

676 Metcalf Dr.

Jerry and Ana Davis sold a secondary residence to Jerry Davis for $0 on Nov. 19, 2016.

444 Zephyr Rd.

Snyder Taft Corners LLC sold a single-family home to Lawrence Houston for $409,700 on Dec. 23, 2016.

774 Oak Knoll Rd.

Robert Michaelak sold a single-family home to Sarah Forbes for $0, valued at $388,310, on Dec. 30, 2016.

214 Harte Circle

Lada Realty Trust sold a single-family home to Dileep Netrabile for $412,000 on Dec. 28, 2016.

500 River Cove Rd.

Steele T. Griswold Revocable Trust sold a single-family home to Mary Griswold for $0, valued at $467,400, on Dec. 28, 2016.

1133 and 1021 South Rd.

Waldo Siple sold a single-family home to Mary Siple for $0, valued at $1,366,330, on Dec. 28, 2016.

432 Zephyr Rd.

Snyder Taft Corners, LLC sold a single-family home to Ronan Cooper for $374,840 on Dec. 30, 2016.

163 Slate Barn Dr.

Garin Frost sold a single-family home to Nathan James Sanders for $549,000 on Dec. 30, 2016.

357 Porterwood Dr.

John Kinyanjui sold a single-family home to Henry Aikey for $173,000 on Dec. 30, 2016.

30 Morgan Parkway

Burlington-Williston Church of Nazarene sold an easement on 2A to the State of Vermont Agency of Transportation for $11,400 in cash on Jan. 6, 2017.

346 Michael Lane

Sandra Hall sold a single-family home to Meggin Farrel for $280,000 on Sept. 28, 2016.

10277 Williston Rd.

John Joachim sold a single-family home to Anthony Joachim for $330,720 on Jan. 10, 2017.

252 Sundown Dr.

John Hopkins sold a single-family home to John Cooney for $307,000 on Jan. 6, 2017.

56 Foxwood Circle

Karen Mitchell sold a single-family home to Mitchell Family Trust for $0, valued at $189,730, on Jan. 13, 2017.

747 Terrace Dr.

Estate of Mary Beth Willard sold a single-family home to Alex Daley for $531,250 on Jan. 17, 2017.