Property Transfers

77 Maidstone Lane
Elizabeth Dacey sold a condo to Susan Scheer and Robert Dacey for $0 on Sept. 26.
11 Hideaway Lane
Sheryl Swett sold a condo to the Swett Revocable Living Trust for $0 on Sept. 29.
410 Zephyr Road, Lot Bldg R-7C
Snyder Taft Corners, LLC sold a single-family home to Nathan and Kristen Graber for $394,320 on Sept. 27.
Lot 1, South Brownell Road
Elisabeth and Bartlett Brownell sold a residential plot of 6.77 acres to Kyle and Nicole Nolin for $110,000 on Sept. 30.
67 Churchview Drive
Churchview Estates, LLC sold a condo to Alan B. and Josephine E. Caycedo, Trustees $315,000 on Sept. 30.
406 Zephyr Road, Lot Bldg. R-7D
Snyder Taft Corners, LLC sold a single-family home to Nigel Peter and Victoria Louise Dilley for $409,380 on Sept. 30.
280 Bittersweet Circle
Karen Villanti Revocable Trust sold a condo to Jason and Joanna Pecor for $395,000 on Sept. 30.
408 Bittersweet Circle
Paul Cook sold a condo to Stephen and Brian Cook for $0 on Oct. 3.
10 Hideaway Lane
AnnMarie and Kevin Jermy sold a condo to Peter and Ashley Foutz for $195,000 on Oct. 3.
202 Raven Circle
Tong and Winny Nguyen sold a single-family home to Winny and Kim Nguyen for $0 on Oct. 5.
420 Zephyr Road, Lot/Bldg R-7A
Synder Taft Corners, LLC sold a single-family home to De Cong Zheng and Wen Zhi Lu for $387,650 on Oct. 5.
21 Forest Run Road
Estate of Jean Cheer sold a single-family home to Amber Kaplan for $268,000 on Oct. 7.
922 North Williston Road
Andrew Terry sold a single-family home to Roland Lamore for $220,000 on Oct. 7.
223 Avenue D
REM Development Company, LLC sold commercial property to MBS Development, LLC for $1,200,000 on Oct. 7.
280 Eastview Circle
Marjorie Hill sold a condo to Sree Susaria and Bharagavi Mantravadi for $208,000 on Oct. 10.
624 Porterwood Drive
Tara Mathiowetz sold a mobile home to Kristin Truong for $165,000 on Oct. 12.
83 Chamberlin Lane
Brent Ogle sold a single-family home to Mary Bethe Patrick for $0 on Oct. 12.
633 Brennan Woods
Matthew Spitznagle Trustee and Karen Olson Trustee sold a single-family home to Matthew Spitznagle and Karen Olson for $0 on Oct. 12.
226 Commons Road
Beverly Willis Family Trust sold a condo to Gary Epright for $270,000 on Oct. 14.
287 Whitewater Circle
Margaret J. Coon sold a condo to Robert and Daniel Gelinas for $0 on Oct. 17.
797 Terrace Drive
David and Kathi Santis sold a single-family home to Kathi Santis for $0 on Oct. 18.
147 Sadler Lane
Michael and Carrie Murray sold a single-family home to Roger and Andrea Griffin for $472,500 on Oct. 21.
939 Essex Road
Estate of James J. Taft sold 1/3 interest in a residential rental to David and Jeffrey Taft for $63,000 on Oct. 24.
200 O’Brien Court
Lee Kirby sold a single-family home to Frank and Laura Lynn Giubardo for $332,000 on Oct. 24.
21 Center Street
Daniel and Justine Morse sold a condo to Reed and Michelle Carr for $328,000 on Oct. 24.
34-82 Blair Park Road
J J Vermont Properties LLC sold commercial property to Vermont Gas Systems for $1,000 on Oct. 24.
1 Hideaway Lane
Jean Leblanc sold a condo to Jean Leblanc Revocable Trust $0 on Oct. 25.
109 Bittersweet Circle
Norman and Joan Smith sold a condo to Norman and Joan Smith, Life Tenants & Karen Smith and Diana Bowling for $0 (valued at $240,000) on Oct. 25.
665 South Brownell Road
Chadwick Shepard sold open land to Chesbrough Properties, LLC for $72,500 on Oct. 27.
166 Michael Lane
Nancy Milne sold a condo to Nancy V. Milne Trustee for $0 on Oct. 27.
262 Applewood Lane
Sonia and George Cudd sold a single-family home to Robert Nesbit and Emily Kavouksorian for $575,000 on Oct. 28.
311 Brennan Woods
Patrick and Barbara Delaney sold a single-family home to Vu Nguyen and Phuong Tran for $420,000 on Oct. 28.
16 Jake’s Way
Matthew Parks and Michelle Besaw Parks sold a condo to Samuel Lange for $242,000 on Oct. 28.
235 Stirrup Circle
Daniel and Janet Gilbert sold a single-family home to Christopher Shackett and Kerry Hill for $311,000 on Oct. 31.
82 Seth Circle
Suzanne Morrill sold a condo to Kaetlyn Roberts and Kendra Bolton for $0 on Oct. 31.
18.2 Oak Hill Road
Richard and Ruth Antone sold open land to Mateusz and Nicole Koslowski for $220,000 on Nov. 1.
80 Seth Circle
Jessica Miner sold a condo to Jeffrey Jackson for $165,000 on Nov. 2.
353 Cedar Lane
Michael Cappelli and Perryn Cappelli sold a condo to Devin Grandchamp for $197,000 on Nov. 4.
154 Michael Lane
George A. and Dale W. Smiths, Trustees sold a single-family home to Edward and Jennifer Townely for $465,000 on Oct. 28.
71 Aspen Lane
Sarah L. Mason sold a single-family home to Ronald and Ruth Adams for $289,900 on Nov. 4.
21 Kristen Court
Paul Larrow, Jr. and Ruth Davendonis sold a condo to Sarah Mason for $235,000 on Nov. 4.
355 Northview Court
Nicolas Pelletier sold a condo to Mia Queguiner for $196,000 on Nov. 9.
67 Honeysuckle Lane
Peter and Richard Munsell sold a condo to Anne and Robert Audette for $355,000 on Nov. 10.
43 Read Road
Susan Geoffroy Estate sold a condo to Justin Kunz for $231,000 on Nov. 10.
687 Industrial Avenue
Claudia Llona sold office space to 687 Industrial Ave., LLC for $0 on Nov. 11.
687 Industrial Avenue
687 Industrial Ave., LLC sold office space to Vadim Bors and Vadim Stirbate for $305,000 on Nov. 11.
2711 South Road
Johnathan Hawkins sold a single-family home to Gretchen White and Karen Bisbee for $145,000 on Nov. 14.
55 Leroy Road, Unit 4
Lyric Theatre Company sold commercial property to 55 Leroy Road Suite 30, LLC for $187,000 on Nov. 15.
98 Keystone Drive
Michael Atwood and Shawn Willis sold a condo to Judy Geissler for $393,900 on Nov. 15.
3348 St. George Road
Douglas and Therese Williams sold a single-family home to Amy Scribner and Lis Phelps for $0 on Nov. 16.
99 Balsam Circle
Mechanicsville, LLC sold a single-family home to James and Colette Dente for $410,000 on Nov. 17.
122 Southview Lane
Amit Kumar and Renu Sharma sold a condo to Judy Thomas for $198,000 on Nov. 18.
Lot 3, South Brownell Road
Bartlett and Elisabeth Brownell sold a residential plot less than six acres to Tracey and Robert Gauthier for $115,000 on Nov. 18.
315 Whitewater Circle
Nicole Peterson sold a single-family home to the Nicole Peterson Revocable Trust for $0 on Nov. 21.
74 Chelsea Place
Allison and Gregory Sicard sold a single-family home to Gregory Sicard for $15,000 on Nov. 22.
Lot 22 Overlake View
Wedgewood Development Corporation sold open land to Douglas and Cheryl Hoar for $140,000 on Nov. 22.
260 Bradley Lane
Robert Nesbit sold a single-family home to Julia Nesbit for $0 on Nov. 23.
2320 Oak Hill Road, Lot 2
Mildred Reardon, Sarah Beers and Patricia Connelly sold open land, 10.5 acres, to the Michael D. Freageau Living Trust for $147,500 on Nov. 29.
80 Primrose Lane
Gene and Sandra MacCallum sold a condo to the Gene and Sandra MacCallum Revocable Trust for $0 on Nov. 29.
386 Northview Court
Heather Valliere sold a condo to Lesley Martin-Lews for $208,000 on Nov. 30.
236 Porterwood Drive
Sueayn Wood sold a mobile home to Andrew Wood for $0 on Dec. 1.
440 Zephyr Road, Finney Crossing, Lot/Bldg R6-B
Snyder Taft Corners, LLC sold a single-family home to Alexander and Laura Martin for $381,225 on Dec. 2.
