Property Transfers

77 Maidstone Lane

Elizabeth Dacey sold a condo to Susan Scheer and Robert Dacey for $0 on Sept. 26.

11 Hideaway Lane

Sheryl Swett sold a condo to the Swett Revocable Living Trust for $0 on Sept. 29.

410 Zephyr Road, Lot Bldg R-7C

Snyder Taft Corners, LLC sold a single-family home to Nathan and Kristen Graber for $394,320 on Sept. 27.

Lot 1, South Brownell Road

Elisabeth and Bartlett Brownell sold a residential plot of 6.77 acres to Kyle and Nicole Nolin for $110,000 on Sept. 30.

67 Churchview Drive

Churchview Estates, LLC sold a condo to Alan B. and Josephine E. Caycedo, Trustees $315,000 on Sept. 30.

406 Zephyr Road, Lot Bldg. R-7D

Snyder Taft Corners, LLC sold a single-family home to Nigel Peter and Victoria Louise Dilley for $409,380 on Sept. 30.

280 Bittersweet Circle

Karen Villanti Revocable Trust sold a condo to Jason and Joanna Pecor for $395,000 on Sept. 30.

408 Bittersweet Circle

Paul Cook sold a condo to Stephen and Brian Cook for $0 on Oct. 3.

10 Hideaway Lane

AnnMarie and Kevin Jermy sold a condo to Peter and Ashley Foutz for $195,000 on Oct. 3.

202 Raven Circle

Tong and Winny Nguyen sold a single-family home to Winny and Kim Nguyen for $0 on Oct. 5.

420 Zephyr Road, Lot/Bldg R-7A

Synder Taft Corners, LLC sold a single-family home to De Cong Zheng and Wen Zhi Lu for $387,650 on Oct. 5.

21 Forest Run Road

Estate of Jean Cheer sold a single-family home to Amber Kaplan for $268,000 on Oct. 7.

922 North Williston Road

Andrew Terry sold a single-family home to Roland Lamore for $220,000 on Oct. 7.

223 Avenue D

REM Development Company, LLC sold commercial property to MBS Development, LLC for $1,200,000 on Oct. 7.

280 Eastview Circle

Marjorie Hill sold a condo to Sree Susaria and Bharagavi Mantravadi for $208,000 on Oct. 10.

624 Porterwood Drive

Tara Mathiowetz sold a mobile home to Kristin Truong for $165,000 on Oct. 12.

83 Chamberlin Lane

Brent Ogle sold a single-family home to Mary Bethe Patrick for $0 on Oct. 12.

633 Brennan Woods

Matthew Spitznagle Trustee and Karen Olson Trustee sold a single-family home to Matthew Spitznagle and Karen Olson for $0 on Oct. 12.

226 Commons Road

Beverly Willis Family Trust sold a condo to Gary Epright for $270,000 on Oct. 14.

287 Whitewater Circle

Margaret J. Coon sold a condo to Robert and Daniel Gelinas for $0 on Oct. 17.

797 Terrace Drive

David and Kathi Santis sold a single-family home to Kathi Santis for $0 on Oct. 18.

147 Sadler Lane

Michael and Carrie Murray sold a single-family home to Roger and Andrea Griffin for $472,500 on Oct. 21.

939 Essex Road

Estate of James J. Taft sold 1/3 interest in a residential rental to David and Jeffrey Taft for $63,000 on Oct. 24.

200 O’Brien Court

Lee Kirby sold a single-family home to Frank and Laura Lynn Giubardo for $332,000 on Oct. 24.

21 Center Street

Daniel and Justine Morse sold a condo to Reed and Michelle Carr for $328,000 on Oct. 24.

34-82 Blair Park Road

J J Vermont Properties LLC sold commercial property to Vermont Gas Systems for $1,000 on Oct. 24.

1 Hideaway Lane

Jean Leblanc sold a condo to Jean Leblanc Revocable Trust $0 on Oct. 25.

109 Bittersweet Circle

Norman and Joan Smith sold a condo to Norman and Joan Smith, Life Tenants & Karen Smith and Diana Bowling for $0 (valued at $240,000) on Oct. 25.

665 South Brownell Road

Chadwick Shepard sold open land to Chesbrough Properties, LLC for $72,500 on Oct. 27.

166 Michael Lane

Nancy Milne sold a condo to Nancy V. Milne Trustee for $0 on Oct. 27.

262 Applewood Lane

Sonia and George Cudd sold a single-family home to Robert Nesbit and Emily Kavouksorian for $575,000 on Oct. 28.

311 Brennan Woods

Patrick and Barbara Delaney sold a single-family home to Vu Nguyen and Phuong Tran for $420,000 on Oct. 28.

16 Jake’s Way

Matthew Parks and Michelle Besaw Parks sold a condo to Samuel Lange for $242,000 on Oct. 28.

235 Stirrup Circle

Daniel and Janet Gilbert sold a single-family home to Christopher Shackett and Kerry Hill for $311,000 on Oct. 31.

82 Seth Circle

Suzanne Morrill sold a condo to Kaetlyn Roberts and Kendra Bolton for $0 on Oct. 31.

18.2 Oak Hill Road

Richard and Ruth Antone sold open land to Mateusz and Nicole Koslowski for $220,000 on Nov. 1.

80 Seth Circle

Jessica Miner sold a condo to Jeffrey Jackson for $165,000 on Nov. 2.

353 Cedar Lane

Michael Cappelli and Perryn Cappelli sold a condo to Devin Grandchamp for $197,000 on Nov. 4.

154 Michael Lane

George A. and Dale W. Smiths, Trustees sold a single-family home to Edward and Jennifer Townely for $465,000 on Oct. 28.

71 Aspen Lane

Sarah L. Mason sold a single-family home to Ronald and Ruth Adams for $289,900 on Nov. 4.

21 Kristen Court

Paul Larrow, Jr. and Ruth Davendonis sold a condo to Sarah Mason for $235,000 on Nov. 4.

355 Northview Court

Nicolas Pelletier sold a condo to Mia Queguiner for $196,000 on Nov. 9.

67 Honeysuckle Lane

Peter and Richard Munsell sold a condo to Anne and Robert Audette for $355,000 on Nov. 10.

43 Read Road

Susan Geoffroy Estate sold a condo to Justin Kunz for $231,000 on Nov. 10.

687 Industrial Avenue

Claudia Llona sold office space to 687 Industrial Ave., LLC for $0 on Nov. 11.

687 Industrial Avenue

687 Industrial Ave., LLC sold office space to Vadim Bors and Vadim Stirbate for $305,000 on Nov. 11.

2711 South Road

Johnathan Hawkins sold a single-family home to Gretchen White and Karen Bisbee for $145,000 on Nov. 14.

55 Leroy Road, Unit 4

Lyric Theatre Company sold commercial property to 55 Leroy Road Suite 30, LLC for $187,000 on Nov. 15.

98 Keystone Drive

Michael Atwood and Shawn Willis sold a condo to Judy Geissler for $393,900 on Nov. 15.

3348 St. George Road

Douglas and Therese Williams sold a single-family home to Amy Scribner and Lis Phelps for $0 on Nov. 16.

99 Balsam Circle

Mechanicsville, LLC sold a single-family home to James and Colette Dente for $410,000 on Nov. 17.

122 Southview Lane

Amit Kumar and Renu Sharma sold a condo to Judy Thomas for $198,000 on Nov. 18.

Lot 3, South Brownell Road

Bartlett and Elisabeth Brownell sold a residential plot less than six acres to Tracey and Robert Gauthier for $115,000 on Nov. 18.

315 Whitewater Circle

Nicole Peterson sold a single-family home to the Nicole Peterson Revocable Trust for $0 on Nov. 21.

74 Chelsea Place

Allison and Gregory Sicard sold a single-family home to Gregory Sicard for $15,000 on Nov. 22.

Lot 22 Overlake View

Wedgewood Development Corporation sold open land to Douglas and Cheryl Hoar for $140,000 on Nov. 22.

260 Bradley Lane

Robert Nesbit sold a single-family home to Julia Nesbit for $0 on Nov. 23.

2320 Oak Hill Road, Lot 2

Mildred Reardon, Sarah Beers and Patricia Connelly sold open land, 10.5 acres, to the Michael D. Freageau Living Trust for $147,500 on Nov. 29.

80 Primrose Lane

Gene and Sandra MacCallum sold a condo to the Gene and Sandra MacCallum Revocable Trust for $0 on Nov. 29.

386 Northview Court

Heather Valliere sold a condo to Lesley Martin-Lews for $208,000 on Nov. 30.

236 Porterwood Drive

Sueayn Wood sold a mobile home to Andrew Wood for $0 on Dec. 1.

440 Zephyr Road, Finney Crossing, Lot/Bldg R6-B

Snyder Taft Corners, LLC sold a single-family home to Alexander and Laura Martin for $381,225 on Dec. 2.