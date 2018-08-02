Pro riders grind their way around Catamount

August 6, 2018
Williston Vermont News and Events
Riders from the U.S. and Canada take the first turn to start the Eastern Grind Elite Men’s Pro XCT race held at Catamount Family Center in Williston on Saturday.
)ne of our neighbors from the north wins the 5 lap Eastern Grind Elite Men’s Pro XCT race held at Catamount Family Center in Williston on Saturday.
The leaders navigate the wooden trestle during the Eastern Grind Elite Men’s Pro XCT race held at Catamount Family Center in Williston on Saturday.
