Pounding the pavement: Bike path gets a makeover

August 16, 2020

The recreation path at Williston Community Park from North Williston Road to Old Stage Road is being repaved. Two other sections, at Allen Brook Park near Talcott Road and at Coyote Run, will be also be repaved in the coming weeks.

