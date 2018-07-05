Police Notes June 25-July 1

By

June 25

2:06 p.m. — Officer responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Harvest Lane.

3:30 p.m. — Officer completed directed patrol on Brennan Woods Drive.

4:06 p.m. — Officer completed Bike Patrol on Essex Road at Mountain View Road intersection.

4:10 p.m. — Officer responded to a single-vehicle accident with no injuries on Boxwood Street. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

6:27 p.m. — Officer observed a pregnant female hitchhiking on Route 15. The officer called for assistance from Essex Police Department, and the female was picked up by a friend.

9:48 p.m. —Officer assisted Vermont State Police by standing by as a citizen applied for a restraining order.

10:19 p.m. — Officer responded to report of a suspicious person walking down the middle of the road by Mountain View Road and Brennan Woods Drive. Upon arrival, the male was walking in the shoulder.

June 26

1:41 p.m. — Officer responded to an accident on Harvest Lane between an RV and a vehicle.

5:18 p.m. — Officer completed a welfare check on a citizen. Upon contact with the female’s roommate, the officer advised her to make contact with her doctor’s office.

6:09 p.m. — Dispatch aired a BOL for a welfare check in response to report of a male throwing objects and yelling at a vehicle.

9:29 p.m. — Officer responded to report of juveniles using fireworks.

June 27

3:22 a.m. — Officer assisted Shelburne Police Department with a fatal vehicle accident by taking measurements on the scene.

11:22 a.m. — Officer dispatched for a possible crashed or disabled tractor-trailer unit. Upon arrival at the scene, the officer observed massive damage to the guardrail on Interstate 89, but the tractor-trailer unit was not present. Vermont State Police later informed the officer that they had located the unit.

11:44 a.m. — Officer responded to report of a family fight on Porterwood Drive. After speaking with the involved parties, no law enforcement action was required.

1:00 p.m. — Officer responded to report of a dog left in a car on Zephyr Road. Upon arrival, the officer observed the owner walking the dog. The officer advised the owner that later in the week it would not be acceptable to keep the dog in the car due to higher temperatures.

3:01 p.m. — Officer responded to report of a male breaking into a vehicle in the company of a female. Dispatch aired a BOL and passed on the information to Richmond Police Department.

4:15 p.m. — Officer completed directed patrol on Oak Hill Road.

5:29 p.m. — Officer responded to report of a two-vehicle collision on Williston Road and Old Stage Road.

5:32 p.m. — Officer responded to report involving an unconscious male by Interstate 89. Upon arrival, the officer could not locate the individual.

5:34 p.m. — Officer conducted a motor vehicle stop for an expired trailer inspection sticker. Upon observation, the trailer had no breakaway cable hooked up and was grounded at Williston Town Hall.

6:18 p.m. — Officer assisted Essex Police Department with an escaped inmate from Woodside Juvenile Detention Center. The male was located by South Burlington Police Department and Chittenden Sheriff’s Department.

6:50 p.m. — Officer conducted a motor vehicle stop for an operator who was driving at an excessively high speed on Oak Hill Road. In lieu of arresting him for the offense, the officer obtained the operator’s information for the community justice comparative program.

June 28

5:56 a.m. — Officer completed directed patrol of Brennan Woods and Mountain View Road.

6:18 a.m. — Officer responded to a request from Maple Tree Place management to remove an individual from the premises. The individual was issued a verbal trespass warning and eventually left the premises.

11:01 a.m. — Officer assisted the Agency of Transportation with police presence as they worked on lights by Essex Road and Mountain View Road.

12:17 p.m. — Officer observed a suspicious vehicle on Harvest Lane. After obtaining license plate information, the registration was found to be expired and the officer seized the plates.

2:11 p.m. — Officer responded to report of a two-car motor vehicle collision on Harvest Lane with no injuries.

6:21 p.m. —Officer responded to report of a female causing a disturbance on Boxwood Street. The female causing the disturbance was trespassed from the premises, and the complainants inside were advised to call if the female or her family members return.

6:38 p.m. — Officer responded to report of suspicious activity at Maple Tree Place. Officer arrived to find unauthorized individuals staying at a residence.

9:06 p.m. —Officer responded to report of a male causing a disturbance on Harvest Lane, as well as threatening the complainant. The officer obtained a written statement and security footage of the suspect, and dispatch aired a BOL for the individual and the vehicle.

June 29

1:50 a.m. — Officer completed a welfare check on Boxwood Street.

3:43 a.m. — Officer responded to an alarm on Green Tree Drive at the request of South Burlington Police Department. The officers were unable to gain entry to the building and informed the other responding agency of their findings.

7:24 a.m. — Officer responded to report of a vehicle in a ditch on Redmond and Mountain View Road. Upon arrival, the vehicle was unoccupied and 20 feet into a swamp. The officer stood by as the vehicle was removed by a towing agency.

7:28 a.m. — Officer completed bike patrol on Maple Tree Place and Williston Road.

10:16 a.m. — Officer responded to a request to provide police presence in order to assist in terminating employment. Upon further investigation, it was found that the individual had an active warrant out of St. Albans. Officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, but he was unable to be located.

11:26 a.m. — Officers responded to report of a female taking items out of a dumpster on Retail Way. The officer made contact with the female and trespassed her from the premises.

12:29 p.m. — Officer trespassed a male from a store’s premises at their request on Harvest Lane.

3:41 p.m. — Officer responded to report of a male removing items from a dumpster on Retail Way. The officer made contact with the male and informed him of the illegality of his actions. The male left the area.

5:40 p.m. — Officer logged weapons into evidence for safekeeping in response to a served restraining order in Jericho.

6:42 p.m. — Officer assisted civilian in locating his vehicle and wife.

June 30

9:15 a.m. — Officer completed parade detail in Hinesburg.

11:19 a.m. — Officer conducted directed patrol on Isham Circle.

11:27 a.m. — Officer responded to report of two males fighting in the parking lot by Harvest Lane. Upon police arrival, the two individuals in question were unable to be located.

1:03 p.m. — Officer responded to report of a tree down in the roadway by Williston Woods Road and North Williston Road. The officer stood by and directed traffic while Williston Fire Department cleared the tree.

2:12 p.m. — Officer responded to French Hill Manor to assist Williston Fire Department with transporting a possible combative individual. The individual’s care was transferred to UVM Medical Center once they arrived.

7:54 p.m. — Officer responded to a minor accident on Simon’s Plaza.

9:32 p.m. — Officer responded to a collision on St. George Road involving a vehicle and a deer. The deer was unable to be located and the operator called for a tow truck.

9:34 p.m. — Officer responded to report of a citizen dispute between neighbors at French Hill Manor. All parties involved were advised to separate in order to calm the situation.

10:35 p.m. — Officer responded to report of a dog locked in a car on Boxwood Street. The owners were found and the dog was let out.

July 1

1:51 p.m. — Officer responded to report of theft on Harvest Lane. The offender was referred to the community justice reparative program.

3:41 p.m. — Officer assisted Williston Fire Department with a disabled vehicle that was smoking. The officer provided police presence and traffic control.

3:54 p.m. — Officer was informed of a vehicle that rolled across the parking lot by Harvest Lane while at the scene of a crash. The owners returned and agreed that they did not want a crash report.

5:04 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of a dog in a vehicle on Marshall Avenue. Upon arrival, the vehicle had left the area.

9:13 p.m. — Officer responded and assisted Williston Fire Department with an alarm activation on Hawthorne Street. Upon arrival, Williston Fire Department was able to clear the alarm.

9:38 p.m. — Officers assisted Williston Rescue by taking an individual to UVM Medical Center.