Police Notes

Wednesday, Nov. 23

A pedestrian called police from Bed, Bath & Beyond to report that as she was crossing the crosswalk from Moe’s to Marshall Avenue at 4:30 p.m., she was struck by a car driving west on Marshall Avenue. The victim said the car grazed her leg, and she hit the hood of the car with her hand, but that the driver just kept going. The woman said she did not think she was injured at the time, but that her leg was starting to ache. She reported that the car was dark blue with Vermont license plates, and driven by an older female operator. She said that the car turned south on Harvest Lane. Police told the caller to reach out to the police again if she recalled anything else or if her leg injury became worse.

Police responded to a call on Tamarack Drive for a report of possible gunshots. Upon arrival no noise was detected, at 10:06 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day)

A caller at Read Road told police at 9:49 a.m. he was worried about his brother who did not show up to Thanksgiving and was not answering his cell phone. Police checked the residence of the brother, and spoke to him. They said the brother told them he was fine, and that he had emailed his sibling telling him he was not going to Thanksgiving dinner, and that his cellphone had been turned off.

Police towed an abandoned vehicle found in the parking lot of Best Buy at 6:39 p.m.

A police officer detected the odor of marijuana emanating from within a vehicle at a normal traffic stop, at 8:44 p.m. When asked about the smell, the driver turned over a small bit of marijuana and a glass pipe. Police issued a written warning, and grounded the vehicle at the Toys ‘R’ Us parking lot for the driver operating with an expired license.

Friday, Nov. 25

Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of St. George Road and Maple Tree Place, when the first driver hit the second driver because he/she wasn’t paying attention to the traffic lights at 12:30 p.m. No injuries were involved.

A vehicle dropped some lumber at the intersection of Harvest Lane and Marshall Avenue, and police responded and cleared the intersection at 12:55 p.m.

Police responded to call for a male experiencing mental health issues at 6:48 p.m. at the Jean Garvin School on Hanon Drive. Upon arrival, the male agreed to be transported to UVM Medical Center for observation.

Saturday, Nov. 26

A police officer was dispatched to Walmart at 2:58 p.m. for a retail theft, after the store’s loss prevention had detained a woman they had watched put merchandise into her purse, then attempt to leave the store without paying for it. The woman was identified as Meagan Roy, 28, of Burlington, and she admitted to stealing the items, police said. The total amount of merchandise taken was $53.32. She was ordered to appear in court on Dec. 22.

A Walmart employee who works as a greeter at the store had been calling Williston Police asking the dispatcher to “run plates of people he thinks are stealing merchandise,” police said. Since the employee does not have the right to call and attempt to run plate numbers, a police officer went to Walmart at 11:17 p.m. to explain to the manager what was going on — police said the manager would reportedly be in touch.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Police responded to a call at Lamplite Lane and found a family had been arguing at 12:41 p.m., but that it was resolved upon arrival.

Police responded to a Mountain View Drive home for a family’s verbal altercation. The issue was resolved upon arrival at 2:09 p.m., police said.

Two adults had an argument in the parking lot at Shaw’s grocery store, police said, after their vehicle had been driven off the road and they awaited a tow truck. Police said one of the adults was involved in an open case with state police, and VSP was contacted.

There was a minor accident in the Walmart parking lot at 7:17 p.m., and police were contacted for insurance purposes.

Two vehicles collided at Essex Road and Williston Road at 8:46 p.m. as part of an accident. Police said no injuries were reported and one vehicle had minor damage.

Monday, Nov. 28

A vehicle was parked at Overlook Park after hours. Dispatch made contact with the owner of vehicle who stated he was down by the river. The officer advised the owner of the vehicle that he could not be in the park after hours. The owner of the vehicle left.

A “suspicious” vehicle was phoned in by someone at Walmart at 1:19 p.m., who told police it had been sitting and idling for over an hour in the store’s parking lot. Police responded and found a man sleeping in his vehicle.

Police responded to LongHorn Steakhouse in Maple Tree Place to issue a trespass order to a former employee at 10:01 a.m.

A worker at Dick’s Sporting Goods called to report that two women had stolen a North Face jacket, and pair of gloves, valued at $300 at 6:24 p.m. When police responded, they found the store clerk had confronted the two women, and said they threw the items on the ground and took off. Police were unable to identify the women, and the store had its merchandise returned.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Police stopped Joshua Jacques, 22, of Williston at 2:55 a.m. for driving with an expired vehicle registration. While speaking with Jacques, the officer detected an odor of intoxicants, and the driver agreed to do a field sobriety test. A breath sample registered .069 and Jacques was then transported to the police department. A breath sample at 3:30 a.m. showed a reading of .09 percent. Police later found his driver’s license had been suspended since Nov. 7, 2015 for a violent crime. He was issued a citation to appear in court for DUI and driving while license suspended.

Police responded to a home in Hinesburg on Route 116 in which a victim said he/she feared for his/her safety, and was transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment of injuries, which included a black eye and scratches on the face. Grace Ross, 59, was arrested and charged with domestic assault, second-degree, aggravated.

A Rita Road caller said that he/she had witnessed a man looking in mailboxes at 9:04 p.m., but upon arrival police did not see the person described.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Jennifer Pion, 20, of Lowell, was pulled over at 2:24 a.m. near the Sandria Sunoco and found to be driving while drunk; she gave a breath sample of .168 percent, police said. She was cited to appear in court to answer to charges of DUI.

Two cars collided at Marshall Avenue and Trader Lane at 11:29 a.m. police said. No injuries were reported and minor damage was sustained by the vehicles, police said.

A caller on North View Court told police at 3:25 p.m. that her purse had been stolen from her home. It was later found that the person suffered from a mental disability, and the purse was found to not be stolen.

A family argument was reported from a home on Williston Road at 4:44 p.m. A police officer was able to have them come to a mutual agreement, police said.

Home Depot loss prevention called police at 6:25 p.m. to report a man they were concerned had previously attempted to return stolen items was inside the store. Officers arrived and could not find the person of interest, but noted that no items had been stolen.