Police notes are provided by the Williston Police Department

Tuesday, Sept.11

3:44 a.m.- Officer assisted Vermont State Police in responding to a report of suspicious behavior on Browns Trace Road.

8:01 a.m.- Officer responded to a 911 hang-up on Cypress Street.

9:12 a.m.- Officer attended the 9/11 Memorial Service at the Williston Fire Department.

11:13 a.m.- Officer attended the funeral of Sergeant Maniery on Church Road.

12:25 p.m.- Officer completed background checks for federal employment.

1:06 p.m.- Officer responded to a report of automobile theft on Williston Road. The officer obtained a statement and dispatch documented the vehicle.

1:46 p.m.- Officer assisted Colchester Police in locating lost property on Essex Road. After taking custody of the property, the officer turned it over it to Colchester Police Department.

1:51 p.m.- Officer received a request for a property watch.

2:19 p.m.- Officer completed a background investigation.

2:53 p.m.- Officer completed background checks for federal employment.

3:26 p.m. – Officer responded to a medical call on Industrial Avenue with Williston Rescue.

4:31 p.m.- Officer responded to an alarm activation on Avenue C. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

5:04 p.m.- Officer responded to a 911 hang-up on Hurricane Lane.

7:11 p.m.- Officer responded to a report of a motor vehicle problem on Marshall Avenue. The officer made contact with the operator and contacted Williston Fire about the fluids in the roadway.

7:56 p.m.- Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity on Essex Road. Upon arrival, no illicit activity was identified.

Wednesday, Sept. 12

1:05 a.m.- Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity on Eagle Crest Road. Upon arrival, the premises were secure.

7:38 a.m.- Officer responded to an alarm activation on Taft Corners Shopping Center. Prior to arrival, the response was canceled.

10:22 a.m.- Officer conducted a motor vehicle stop and found the operator to be under suspension. The individual was taken into custody, then released.

10:48 a.m.- Officer assisted Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s office in attempting to serve a subpoena on Old Creamery Road.

12:14 p.m.- Officer completed seven VIN verification on Mountain View Road.

3:05 p.m.- Dispatch generated a case for a property watch.

3:10 p.m.- Dispatch generated a case number for insurance purposes.

3:37 p.m.- Dispatch generated a case number for a background investigation.

5:37 p.m.- Officer assisted Williston Rescue by responding to a medical call on Meadowrun Road.

6:10 p.m.- Officer responded to report of theft on Dorset Lane. The property was documented and the officer took a recent statement.

8:44 p.m.- Officer responded to an alarm activation on Blair Park Road. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

10:51 p.m.- Officer conducted a motor vehicle stop. Upon investigation, the officer found the operator to be driving under criminal suspension.

Thursday, Sept. 13

2:09 a.m.- Officer responded to a report of a vehicle driving in the wrong lane on Interstate 89. The officer located the vehicle and advised the operator to find a hotel room for the night.

8:27 a.m.- Officer assisted a citizen in advising him to come to the department to give a statement.

10:37 a.m.- Officer responded with Williston Fire Department to a diesel spill on North Brownell Road.

11:14 a.m.- Dispatch completed a background investigation.

11:33 a.m.- Officer responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Eagle Crest Road.

11:37 a.m.- Officer took custody of found credit cards on Marshall Avenue. Due to lack of information, the owners could not be located. The cards were subsequently destroyed.

11:40 a.m.- Officer processed a set of fingerprints.

12:24 p.m.- Officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on Sand Hill Road. Upon investigation, the operator was found to be under criminal suspension and was taken into protective custody.

1:19 p.m.- Officer responded to a 911 hang up on Marshall Avenue. Upon arrival, there was no emergency.

1:34 p.m.- Officer responded to an alarm activation on Blair Park Road. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

1:54 p.m.- Officers responded to an accident on River Cove Road that resulted in a single fatality. See press release for further information.

6:49 p.m.- Dispatch generated a case number for insurance purposes.

6:59 p.m.- Officer advised a citizen to call an attorney for a civil matter.

8:57 p.m.- Officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Porterwood Drive. Upon arrival, the vehicle was not on the premises.

Friday, Sept. 14

5:09 a.m.- Officer took custody of a found card on Marshall Avenue and put it in the found property room.

8:02 a.m.- Officer greeted students on Central School Drive.

8:23 a.m.- Officer documented a report of a suspicious activity on Fairway Drive.

9:55 a.m.- Officer completed directed patrol in Sucker Brook Hollow Park.

10:21 a.m.- Officer responded to an accident with property damage on Saint George Road and Maple Tree Place.

2:45 p.m.- Officer responded to a minor parking lot accident with no injuries on Holly Court.

4:10 p.m.- Officer processed a set of fingerprints.

4:28 p.m.- Officer responded with Williston Fire Department to a fire alarm on Tyler Way. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

7:38 p.m.- Officer completed directed patrol on Brennan Woods Drive.

10:05 p.m.- Officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on Michael Lane. The operator was taken into custody on suspicion of a DUI.

11:06 p.m.- Officer responded to an alarm activation on Industrial Avenue. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

Saturday, Sept. 15

1:02 a.m.- Officer responded to a report of automobile theft on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, the officer located the vehicle.

1:13 a.m.- Officer responded to a report of a family fight on Porterwood Drive.

9:36 a.m.- Dispatch provided a case number for insurance purposes.

11:34 a.m.- Officer responded to an animal problem on Southfield Drive.

11:28 p.m.- Officer conducted a commercial vehicle inspection on Williston Road.