Police Blotter

June 11

7:32 a.m. — Officer responded to alarm on Boxwood Street. The alarm was observed as false.

9:02 a.m. — Officer responded to three-vehicle crash with no injuries on Essex Road.

9:29 a.m. — Officer assisted citizen who will be conducting surveys in local neighborhoods.

2:19 p.m. — Officer responded to minor accident involving two vehicles with no injuries on St. George and Williston roads.

3 p.m. — Officer responded to motor vehicle complaint on Williston Road.

3:11 p.m. — Officer responded to report of dogs in an unattended vehicle on Retail Way. Upon police arrival, vehicle was not present at scene.

3:52 p.m. — Officer assisted Chittenden County State’s Attorney by issuing a subpoena.

3:53 p.m. — Officer assisted Chittenden County State’s Attorney by issuing a subpoena.

3:55 p.m. — Officer assisted citizen with a dog ownership dispute.

4:25 p.m. — Officer observed vehicle that appeared to be stolen, and upon further investigation, was listed incorrectly.

4:34 p.m. — Officer responded to report of a dog in an unattended vehicle. Upon arrival, it was observed to not be an emergency.

6 p.m. — Officer completed a background investigation.

6:30 p.m. — Officer collected license plate found at James Brown Drive. After attempting to contact the owner, the license plate was sent to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

6:40 p.m. — Officer contacted the owner of a debit card found on sidewalk and turned into the Police Station.

7:46 p.m. — Dispatch aired BOLO alert for aggressive driver.

June 12

1:39 a.m. — Officer assisted Vermont State Police with possible burglary in progress on Route 15. Upon observation, it was found to be a false alarm.

2:02 a.m. — Officer observed destroyed street sign and other visual markings of an accident on Old Stage Road.

8:58 a.m. — Officer processed fingerprints for a civilian.

9:17 a.m. — Officer processed fingerprints for a civilian.

9:43 a.m. — Officer responded and stood by until towing arrived for vehicle.

11:16 a.m. — Officer responded to report of two dogs in vehicle. Owner took dogs inside.

11:32 a.m. — Officer responded to an alarm that was cancelled while en route.

12:23 p.m. — Officer responded to citizen complaint involving unarrived packages.

1:18 p.m. — Officer responded to alarm on Southridge Road that was cancelled while en route.

1:49 p.m. — Officer patrolled in Harvest Lane area.

3:23 p.m. — Officer received citizen’s report on lost property.

3:45 p.m. — Officer processed three sets of fingerprints.

3:46 p.m. — Officer responded to report of suspicious circumstance on Marshall Avenue.

4:09 p.m. — Officer responded to report of burglary at Maple Tree Place and helped settle citizen dispute.

5:03 p.m. — Officer responded to motor vehicle complaint on Walker Hill Road.

5:46 p.m. — Officer responded to alarm activation on Avenue D. Alarm was cancelled while en route.

9:46 p.m. —Officer responded to report of male causing a disturbance on St. George Road. Male left the scene before police arrived.

10:32 p.m. — Officer responded to traffic hazard — hydraulic fluid had been left at the Williston Road and Mountain View Road intersection.

June 13

6:25 a.m. — Officer responded to alarm activation on Avenue D. Upon observation, this turned out to be a false alarm.

10:06 a.m. — Officer observed a vehicle operator using their phone while driving, and upon further investigation confiscated marijuana from the operator.

11:03 a.m. — Officer assisted with police presence while citizen removed belongings from apartment.

12:28 p.m. — Officer responded to reports of threats; the situation was resolved.

2:03 p.m. — Officer assisted citizen with police presence.

3:07 p.m. — Officer processed fingerprints for a citizen.

4:29 p.m. — Officer responded to report of female shouting at residence. Upon arrival, residence was secure, and female was not on the premises.

4:51 p.m. — Officer performed VIN verification.

5:08 p.m. — Officer responded to a two-vehicle crash on Williston Road and Interstate Corporate Center with no injuries.

5:32 p.m. — Officer assisted Williston Fire Department with a medical call on Hurricane Lane and stood by while patient was loaded.

7:33 p.m. — Officer responded to suspicious circumstance on Marshall Avenue.

10:48 p.m. — Officer called to assist with citizen dispute at St. George Road and Old Creamery Road. Upon arrival, they were not present at the scene.

9:22 p.m. — Officer responded to report of theft on Retail Way.

June 14

12:11 a.m. — Officer responded to alarm activation on Blair Park Road. Upon arrival, it was observed to be a false alarm.

1:35 a.m. — Officer patrolled on foot at Boxwood Street and checked business doors. They were found to be secure.

6:34 a.m. — Officer responded to alarm activation on Avenue D.

9:20 a.m. — Officer responded to accident on Route 2A. Upon arrival, it was observed to be a box trailer cut in half.

9:33 a.m. — Officer processed fingerprints for a citizen pursuing school employment.

10:49 a.m. — Officer performed 10 VIN verifications

2:30 p.m. — Officer responded to citizen’s report of a fraudulent check.

3:05 p.m. — Officer responded to call about possible police impersonator.

3:36 p.m. — Officer responded to an alarm. The alarm was cancelled prior to arrival.

3:56 p.m. — Officer responded to an accident involving two vehicles on Williston Road. One vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival.

4:42 p.m. — Officer made an arrest for a DUI.

7:09 p.m. — Officer responded to a two-vehicle collision with no injuries on Essex Road.

10:31 p.m. — Officer made a welfare check on Hurricane Lane

10:55 p.m. — Officer responded to a motor vehicle complaint in French Hill Manor concerning possible speeding vehicles.

June 15

3:37 a.m. — Officer responded to a noise complaint on Porterwood Drive involving a barking dog. The owner brought the dog inside.

8:47 a.m. — Officer completed a VIN verification.

10:26 a.m. — Officer responded to report of suspicious behavior on Blair Park Road.

2:46 a.m. — Officer responded to report of possible drug use on St. George Road.

5:10 p.m. — Officer assisted Vermont State Police in pursuing a male suspect.

5:23 p.m. — Officer responded to report of vandalism on Kirby Lane.

9:11 p.m. — Officer responded to noise complaint involving a barking dog on Pinecrest Circle.

10:30 p.m. — Accidental 911 call on Harvest Lane.

June 16

12:15 a.m. — Officer responded to report of two possibly missing persons. They were found and returned to their family.

1:58 a.m. — Officer completed directed patrol on Brownell Road.

2:40 a.m. — Officer assisted Shelburne Police Department with a domestic dispute on Route 116.

5:50 a.m. — Officer completed a background check.

9:25 a.m. — Officer responded to an alarm activation on Leroy Road. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

12:25 p.m. — Officer responded to report of theft in Maple Tree Place.

1:58 p.m. — Officer responded to an alarm activation. The alarm was cancelled prior to police arrival.

2:04 p.m. — Officer completed directed patrol on Moss Ledge.

3:13 p.m. — Officer assisted Vermont State Police with questioning.

6:20 p.m. — Officer responded to an accident on Essex Road and Pinecrest Circle.

9:08 p.m. — Officer assisted State Police on Kenyon Road.

10:14 p.m. — Officer responded to report of fireworks on White Birch Lane. Upon arrival, no fireworks were found.

June 17

1:29 a.m. — Officer assisted Vermont State Police with possible fight on East Street.

1:45 a.m. — Officer located persons in Overlook Park after hours.

7:45 a.m. — Officer responded to alarm activation on Miller Lane. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

6:46 p.m. — Officer unlocked a civilian’s motor vehicle after being notified that the civilian was locked out.