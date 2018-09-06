Police Blotter

By

Thursday, August 30th

5:11 AM- Officer responded to an alarm activation on James Brown Drive. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

7:30 AM- Officer completed directed patrol on Central School Drive.

7:40 AM- Officer served a temporary restraining order on Engineer’s Drive.

8:11 AM- Officer processed a set of fingerprints.

11:38 AM- Officer completed 4 VIN verifications.

12:21 PM- Officer responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Industrial Avenue.

2:01 PM- Officer processed a set of fingerprints.

2:45 PM- Officer completed directed patrol on Saint George Road.

3:35 PM- Officer advised a citizen on White Birch Lane on a civil issue.

4:14 PM- Officer processed a set of fingerprints.

4:51 PM- Officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and attempted to contact the owner.

11:44 PM- Officer assisted Vermont State Police with a residential fire and duress alarm on Martel Street. Upon arrival, the alarm was found to be false.

Friday, August 31st

3:02 AM- Officer completed foot patrol of Cornerstone Drive.

7:46 AM- Officer responded to Essex and Williston Road for a two-motor vehicle crash with injuries.

8:01 AM- Officers issued a trespass notice on Oak Hill Road.

8:33 AM- Officer responded to a two-motor vehicle crash on Saint George Road.

10:23 AM- Officer completed a VIN verification.

12:14 PM- Officer responded with Williston Fire Department to Williston Road for a report of a female down. Upon arrival, EMS personnel were evaluating the patient.

1:05 PM- Officer processed a set of fingerprints.

1:08 PM- Officer assisted Vermont State Police with directing traffic.

2:02 PM- Officer processed a set of fingerprints.

2:03 PM- Officer responded to an alarm activation on Charles Road. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

2:29 PM- Officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on Helena Drive. The operator was found to be under criminal suspension and was taken into custody. At the conclusion of processing, the individual was released with a citation.

2:38 PM- Officer responded to a report of a stray dog on Central School Drive. Prior to arrival, the owner arrived and took custody of their dog.

3:42 PM-Officer processed a set of fingerprints.

4:07 PM- Officer assisted the State’s attorney’s office by serving paperwork on North Brownell Road.

4:16 PM- Officer assisted Burlington Police in attempting to serve a subpoena on Turtle Pond Road.

5:07 PM- Officer responded to an alarm activation on Hanon Drive. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

5:08 PM- Officer responded to an alarm activation on Blair Park Road. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

6:28 PM- Officer took custody of property turned in until it was released to its rightful owner.

8:18 PM- Officer took an individual into custody who violated the terms of their release.

8:49 PM- Officer responded with the Williston Fire Department to an alarm activation on Helena Drive. Upon arrival, no emergency was identified.