Police Blotter

July 9-15

July 9

4:44 a.m. — Officer responded to a report of a disturbance on Bridge Street. Upon arrival, the officer called for rescue after observing injuries. Richmond Police arrived on the scene and made an arrest.

10:59 a.m. — Officer responded to report of theft on Essex Road.

11:15 a.m. — Officer conducted a motor vehicle stop, finding that the operator had no valid license, insurance or registration for the vehicle. The male was arrested and taken to the Williston Police Department for processing.

12:04 p.m. — Officer processed a set of fingerprints.

1:37 p.m. — Officer responded to a two-vehicle collision with no injuries on Industrial Avenue.

2:35 p.m. — Dispatch provided a case number for insurance purposes.

3:21 p.m. — While conducting a motor vehicle stop on Saint George Road, an officer was informed by dispatch that the operator had an active arrest warrant in Vermont. The officer took them into custody and transported them to the Chittenden Correctional Center.

4:25 p.m. — Officer responded to a call concerning a lockout on Marshall Avenue. The officer gained entry to the vehicle.

6:30 p.m. — Officer collected keys that were found on Essex Road near VSECU.

7:08 p.m. — Officer responded to an alarm activation on Central School Drive. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

9:15 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a fire on Retail Way. Upon arrival, the officers spoke with the manager of the nearby business, who said he would address the issue.

July 10

9:45 a.m. — Officer responded to report of a female that fell on the sidewalk on Harvest Lane. The officer called for rescue, but the female declined treatment.

10:02 a.m. — Officer responded to a minor two-vehicle collision on Van Sicklen and South Brownell roads. Both vehicles were driven from the scene after the operators each gave statements.

12:49 p.m. — Dispatch provided a case number for insurance purposes.

3:10 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of a dog in distress in a vehicle in Taft Corners Shopping Center. Upon arrival, the dog was removed from the car and the owner was issued a citation for neglect of animal.

4:10 p.m. — Officer responded to an alarm activation on Chad Lane. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

4:41 p.m. — Officer responded to report of theft on Harvest Lane. The individuals were caught and trespassed from the business.

7:13 p.m. — Officer assisted a citizen by clarifying law specifications as well as advising them to go to family court in response to a request for a restraining order.

9:15 p.m. — Officer responded to an alarm on South Brownell Road, prior to arrival, the alarm was canceled.

10:37 p.m. — Officer assisted South Burlington Police Department in attempting to locate the subject of a welfare check.

10:45 p.m. — Officer responded to an alarm activation on Marshall Avenue. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

July 11

5:23 a.m. — Officer responded to a vehicle lockout on Williston Road.

9:06 a.m. — Officer took a report from a citizen, involving a check that was taken and replicated into multiple fraudulent checks. Officer contacted Stowe Police Department, and the detective received the statement.

12:16 p.m. — Officers assisted Williston Fire Department for a medical call on Hickory Hill Road. The female was transported to UVM Medical Center.

1:04 p.m. — Officer completed a property check on Moss Ledge. There were no signs of forced entry or vandalism.

1:23 p.m. — Officers assisted Williston Rescue by responding to a medical call on Lamplite Lane.

1:35 p.m. — Officer gave a case number and took a report involving the theft of fire extinguishers on Talcott Road. However, there were no suspects, therefore the case was closed.

1:51 p.m. — Officer completed directed patrol of Maple Tree Place and Williston Road.

2:14 p.m. — Officer responded to a lockout in Interstate Corporate Center. The officer obtained the waiver form and performed the unlock.

4:07 p.m. — Officer responded to a minor vehicle collision on Harvest Lane. A case number was provided for insurance purposes.

4:46 p.m. — Officer responded to an alarm activation on Chad Lane. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

5:19 p.m. — Officer took a complaint about a theft of a credit card.

6:22 p.m. — Officer responded to an accident on Williston Road.

July 12

6:14 a.m. — Officer responded to an alarm activation on Park Avenue. Prior to arrival, the alarm was canceled.

8:23 a.m. — Officer responded with Williston Fire Department to an alarm activation for an elevator on Seymour Street. Upon arrival, no one was found to be in the elevator.

8:33 a.m. — Officer completed directed patrol on Airport Drive and Williston Road.

9:07 a.m. — Officer completed 1 VIN verification on Boyer Circle.

10:28 a.m. — Dispatch provided a case number for insurance purposes.

11:56 a.m. — Officer responded to request for VIN verifications. The officer performed six verifications.

12:12 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of a dog in a vehicle. Upon arrival, the vehicle was not found to be on the scene.

12:41 p.m. — Officer responded to a broken-down vehicle on Saint George Road. Due to the vehicle’s smoking, the Williston Fire Department was dispatched as well. The officer stood by while the vehicle was towed.

1:49 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of a male caught attempting theft in Maple Tree Place. The male fled without any merchandise.

2:39 p.m. — Officer responded to a minor two-vehicle collision on Harvest Lane with no injuries. Officers gathered information and facilitated the exchange between the two operators.

3:28 p.m. — Officer received a complaint of a road rage incident. Officer could not contact the person of interest.

4:51 p.m. — Officer responded to citizen complaint on Old Creamery Road.

5:29 p.m. — Officer responded to an accident on Saint George Road.

6:25 p.m. — Officers received a report of several 911 hang-ups at Taft Corners Shopping Center. No suspicious behavior was located upon investigation.

8:41 p.m. — Officer responded to a noise complaint on Harte Circle. The officer made contact with the owners, and they advised they would try to amend it.

July 13

12:51 a.m. — Officer conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing suspicious behavior. While conducting the stop, the officers found reason to arrest the operator on suspicion of DUI.

2:35 a.m. — Officer responded to report of a disturbance on Saint George Road. After discussing with a female there, arrangements were made for her to be driven to her residence.

3:52 a.m. — Officer completed directed patrol on Lamp Lite Acres and South Brownell Road.

10:50 a.m. — Officer responded to a report of suspicious behavior on Saint George Road. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a male who denied assistance.

11:08 a.m. — Officer responded to a minor vehicle collision in Taft Corners Shopping Center with no injuries.

11:14 a.m. — Officer responded to report of a suspicious person on Saint George Road. Upon arrival, the female was transported by rescue.

12:36 p.m. — Officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Williston Road at Taft Corners Shopping Center with injuries.

1:15 p.m. — Officer received a vandalism complaint involving stolen flowers at Williston Cemetery.

2:58 p.m. — Officer responded to a two-vehicle collision on North Brownell Road.

3:35 p.m. — Officer completed directed patrol on Van Sicklen Road.

4:42 p.m. — Officer responded to report of theft on Harvest Lane.

4:48 p.m. — Officer responded to an accident on Saint George Road with no injuries.

5:30 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of fraud on Harvest Lane. A counterfeit bill was seized by the responding officer.

6 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of a female without shoes who refused to leave a bus. Upon arrival, it was found that there was a warrant for the female. She was taken into custody.

6:41 p.m. — Officer responded to a 911 hang-up on Shunpike Road. No suspicious activity was detected.

10:16 p.m. — Officer assisted Vermont State Police in trying to locate a vehicle. The vehicle was unable to be located.

11:05 p.m. — Officer responded to an alarm activation on Boyer Circle. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

July 14

12:15 a.m. — Officer assisted Vermont State Police in locating a male. Upon arrival, the male was being transported.

12:21 a.m. — Officer assisted Richmond Police by responding to an alarm activation on School Street. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

1:35 a.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint on Charles Road. Upon contact with the residents, they advised they would keep the noise down.

9:35 a.m. — Officer responded to an alarm activation on Talcott Road. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

9:36 a.m. — Officer responded to an elevator emergency alarm on Seymour Street. Upon arrival, no one was present in the elevator.

10:50 a.m. — Officer responded to an accident in Maple Tree Place.

11:22 a.m. — Officer observed damage to a small window while on another call in Maple Tree Place. Officer located the cause of the damage.

12:01 p.m. — Officers responded to a citizen dispute on Porterwood Drive. The officers spoke with each citizen and negotiated an agreement between them.

12:43 p.m. — Officer responded to report of theft on Coyote Lane.

12:55 p.m. — Officer responded to a 911 hang-up on Shunpike Road.

3:11 p.m. — Officer completed directed patrol on North Williston Road.

4:20 p.m. — Upon advisory from Vermont State Police, an officer took custody of a found set of keys.

6:05 p.m. — Officer took a statement involving theft on Trader Lane.

8:26 p.m. — Officer assisted Williston Fire Department by responding to a medical call. Upon arrival, the individual was treated and subsequently transported to UVM Medical Center.

8:53 p.m. — Officer responded to an alarm activation on Lawrence Place. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

July 15

12:15 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of theft on Marshall Avenue.

1:30 p.m. — Officer assisted juvenile with phone related problems.

2:24 p.m. — Officer responded to an alarm activation on Blair Park Road. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

4:30 p.m. — Officer responded to a lockout in Wildflower Circle. The officer gained entry.

4:46 p.m. — Officer responded to an alarm activation on Engineers Drive. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

11:20 p.m. — Officer responded to an alarm activation on Harvest Lane. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.