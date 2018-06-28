Police Blotter

By

June 18

1:37 a.m.— Officer responded to an alarm activation on Chad Lane. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

1:55 a.m.—Officer assisted Richmond Police Department with suspicious activity on Dugway Road. Upon arrival, persons described were not present.

4:27 a.m.— Officer responded to an alarm activation at Interstate Corporate Center. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

7:11 a.m.— Officer assisted Vermont State Police by directing traffic on Interstate 89 due to a vehicle crash.

11:54 a.m.— Officer responded to suspicious activity on Williston Road

12:11 p.m.— Officer completed a background investigation.

1:19 p.m.— Officer took a statement from a citizen on White Birch Lane concerning possible theft.

3:06 p.m.— Officer completed a background investigation.

3:14 p.m.— Officer observed a dog in a vehicle without the owner on Merchants Row. The owner advised they would have someone remove the dog from the vehicle.

4:00 p.m.—Officer responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway on Williston and Talcott roads. The driver reported no injuries, and the vehicle was towed from the ditch.

6:29 p.m.— Officer responded to call concerning a citizen on Helena Drive.

6:38 p.m.— Officer responded to reports of a tree down on Williston Road. Officers moved the majority of the tree from the road, notified the Agency of Transportation and placed cones to warn drivers.

7:41 p.m.—Officer responded to an alarm activation on Boyer Circle. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

8:44 p.m.— Officer assisted Vermont State Police in attempting to locate a male who fled the scene of an accident.

9:48p.m. — Officer responded to a citizen’s request for assistance on Harvest Lane.

June 19

5:31 a.m. —Officer assisted Richmond Police Department by checking East Main Street for loose animals in the roadway. None were found.

5:54 a.m.— Officer assisted Shelburne Police Department and Internet Crimes Against Children with a search warrant.

6:36 a.m. — Officer responded to reports of a tree blocking Heather Lane. The officer spoke with a citizen and they advised that they would resolve the issue.

8:03a.m. — Officer assisted citizen with possible theft on Timothy Way.

8:35 a.m. — Officer processed a set of fingerprints for a citizen.

10:47 a.m. — Officer processed a set of fingerprints.

12:40 p.m. — Officer stopped a vehicle operator driving with a suspended license.

1:18 p.m. — Officer responded to a minor parking collision on St. George Road.

2:31p.m. — Officer assisted Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s office by serving two subpoenas.

3:05 p.m. — Officer observed a vehicle with no inspection sticker on Williston Road and Timothy Way. Upon investigation, the vehicle was being driven by an operator under civil suspension.

3:22 p.m. — Officer responded to a minor vehicle collision on Walnut Street.

9:24 p.m. — Officer responded to a late report of vandalism on Harvest Lane.

June 20

8:17 a.m. — Officer responded to a report of theft on Industrial Avenue. Officer checked local businesses for outdoor cameras for evidence but was unable to locate any.

8:54 a.m. — Officer responded to a call for police assistant with towing a vehicle with slashed tires.

9:26 — Officer completed directed patrol on Williston Road.

11:00a.m. — Officer received a report of a citizen dispute.

2:01 p.m. — Officer processed a set of fingerprints.

2:58 p.m. — Officer responded to a 911 Hangup at Interstate Corporate Center.

3:06 p.m.—Officer assisted Bristol Police Department on Harvest Lane by taking a male into custody.

4:52 p.m.—Officer pulled over a vehicle for lack of a license plate on Boxwood Street. Upon investigation, the officer seized a controlled substance and associated supplies. The officer wrote a warning and took the evidence for destruction.

5:11 p.m. — Officer responded to an alarm activation on Avenue B. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

5:50 p.m. — Officer responded to an alarm activation on Avenue B. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

7:32 p.m. — Officer assisted a citizen with a juvenile problem on Harvest Lane.

8:07 p.m. —Officer responded to a report of citizen shooting a BB gun inappropriately on Essex Road. Upon discussion, the male agreed to shoot in his backyard instead.

8:23 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of an argument on Essex Road. Upon police arrival, the two involved parties agreed to stay in their residences for the night.

9:21 p.m. — Officer responded to an alarm activation on Avenue D. Upon arrival, the keyholder notified the officer that the alarm was false.

June 21

1:58 a.m. — Officer completed foot patrol of Maple Tree Place.

7:40 a.m. — Officer responded to a report of a dog on a citizen’s property. The officer retrieved the dog and reunited it with its owner.

9:30 a.m. — An officer retrieved a found purse on Essex Road and got in contact with the owner.

10:04 a.m. — Officer assisted a business on Retail Way with a trespassing complaint.

11:40 a.m. — Officer completed bike patrol of Maple Tree Place.

1:09 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of a locked dog in a vehicle.

1:35 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of a minor accident on Cypress Street. Upon arrival, the officer could not locate the two vehicles in question.

1:38 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of a citizen dispute at Maple Tree Place. The officer made contact with the two individuals and was assured everything was fine.

2:23 p.m. — Officer responded to a minor two-vehicle accident on Essex Road. There were no injuries reported.

3:27 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of theft on Harvest Lane. An offending male had been trespassed from the business and the merchandise was returned.

4:26 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of credit card theft at Maple Tree Place. Upon investigation, no evidence or suspicious circumstance was found.

4:37 p.m.—Officer assisted a citizen with a possible fraudulent phone call. Upon investigation, the call appeared to be legitimate.

5:05 p.m. — Officer assisted Vermont State Police in attempting to locate a vehicle.

5:13 p.m. — Officer responded to a possible suspicious person on Boxwood walkway.

5:55 p.m.— Officer responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on St. George Road. There were no reports of injuries.

6:20 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of theft on Harvest Lane. An individual was taken into custody and found to have an out-of-state warrant.

7:59 p.m. — Officers assisted Vermont State Police in responding to a two-vehicle collision on Route 109.

9:45 p.m. — Officer cited a male for theft on Harvest Lane.

June 22

12:15 a.m. — Officer assisted Williston Fire Department on Hurricane Lane with a medical call for service. The individual was transported by Williston Fire and Rescue.

9:08 a.m. — Officer responded to a report of an assault at Taft Corners Shopping Center.

11:49 a.m. — Officer responded to a three-vehicle collision on Williston Road and Industrial Avenue.

3:07 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of a problematic individual on Merchants Row. The male was issued a trespass notice after he was located.

4:04 p.m. — Officer was dispatched to respond to a two-vehicle collision on Williston Road and Industrial Avenue.

4:19 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of possible theft on Marshall Avenue.

5:40 p.m. — Officer observed a vehicle with no inspection sticker. The officer conducted a stop, and upon investigation, the vehicle was found to have no insurance. The vehicle was towed and another officer issued a ticket for no insurance with a seat belt violation.

6:57 p.m. — Officer responded to a retail theft in progress on Harvest Lane. The offender was trespassed on behalf of the business and referred to the Williston Reparative Justice Board.

7:20 p.m. — Officer responded to a call from a complainant who had been harassed on Hawthorne Street.

10:50 p.m. — Officer cited an individual for driving with a suspended license at Taft Corners Shopping Center.

June 23

12:34 a.m. — Officers assisted Vermont State Police with a juvenile in custody.

6:39a.m. — Officer assisted Vermont State Police by being present for shift changes.

8:08a.m. — Officer responded to an alarm activation on South Brownell Road. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

10:21 a.m. — Officer responded to a report of a possibly impaired driver on St. George Road.

3:57 p.m. — Officer completed a welfare check.

4:55 p.m. — Officer assisted South Burlington Police with shutting down roadway on Hinesburg and Van Sicken roads due to a traffic from an accident.

8:18 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of an individual threatening a citizen. All parties were advised to not communicate with each other, but to call if the need arises.

9:27 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of a loose farm animal on the roadway by Oak Hill Road. Owners were notified and secured the farm animal.

10:56 p.m. — Officers responded to a call from an individual threatening self-harm. The individual was escorted to the UVM Medical Center for crisis intervention

June 24

3:56 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of intoxicated individuals and possible theft on St. George Road.

4:30 a.m. — Officer conducted a stop for erratic driving. The operator was issued a warning.

9:26 a.m. — Officer observed possible suspicious persons and notified South Burlington Police of possible suspicious behavior.

11:36 a.m. — Officer conducted an arrest for driving under criminal suspension.

2:41 p.m. — Officer responded to an alarm activation on Lawrence Place. Upon arrival, the alarm was observed to be false.

3:00 p.m. — Officer gave a Neighborhood Watch sign to a citizen.

7:24 p.m. — Officer gained access to a vehicle for a citizen who had been locked out on Hurricane Lane.

7:48 p.m. — Officer responded to report of fraud on Harvest Lane.

11:23 p.m. — Officer assisted Williston Fire and Rescue on Kirby Lane with a juvenile who was having a seizure.