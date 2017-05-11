By

Silence In New York City

By Skyler Gade

Grade 6

I sit in my window, and stare out into the busy streets of New York.

Trying to hear the silence.

It’s silent except for the people rushing to work.

It’s silent except for the cars whizzing by.

It’s silent except for the faint sounds of the subways.

It’s silent except for the old man down the street greeting people with flowers.

It’s silent except for the stray dog rustling around in the garbage.

It’s silent except for the long honks of the angry people.

It’s silent except for my neighbors yelling to each other.

It’s silent except for the sirens speeding by.

It’s silent except for the bell ringing in a restaurant.

I get up from my perch on the window.

Walk to the elevator.

Down on third street.

Two blocks down.

Sit down at a table.

Order my usual.

Then I realize.

There is a different silence here.

Judgement

Jasmine Cousino

Grade 6

Don’t judge, please trust.

You gotta understand who I am.

Don’t hate, just wait.

You haven’t even met me yet.

Don’t mock, please stop.

Just take a minute to stand in my shoes and see what I’d do.

Feel what I feel.

Know what I know.

Hear what I hear.

Cuz’ all these things you say make me wish I could just disappear.

Yellow

Betty Buehler

Grade 5

Looks as bright and hot as the sun

Smells like freshly baked lemon pie

Tastes like a perfectly ripe banana

Sounds like newborn chicks peeping

And feels like a soft fluffy dandelion

My Dog Thunder

by Jeremiah “Jerry” Batres

Grade 5

Dedicated to the best dog, my dog, the dog, Thunder

My dog

Means the world to me

And I’ll bet

He’s someone you’ll want to see

My dog is the best

He was born in the west

And he is really awesome to me

My dog is great

He doesn’t even need a crate

He loves to eat

He’s someone to meet

An I think he is really neat

My dog Thunder

Makes makes me happy

And we’re both

Very nappy

I love my dog Thunder

An it leaves me to wonder

How I could live

Without him

My Happy Place

By Addison Urch

Grade 6

Flowers float in the breeze,

In rhythm with the bumblebees.

As I dance with the swaying trees,

I feel at flawless ease.

Lush grass, blue skies,

The quiet seems to hypnotize

The birds then sing their goodbyes,

And this perfect moment is my prize.

Bully

Emma Kim

Grade 6

I see her walking down the hallway followed by her mass of followers, my stomach churns in dread. I want to turn and run away as fast as a cheetah, but I am glued to the floor. Everyone is watching me. She is a step closer every second until she meets me. I look down as she stops, her words are tuned out by the laughing of her friends that surround her like petals on a flower. I turn bright red. Everyone in the hallway laughs at me like I am a clown.

I

am

humiliated

and

I

want

to

Disappear

Suddenly, I find the courage, I look up and say ‘’No I’m not.’’ She is stunned she stands still like a stone statue, silence follows me as I walk away…

Up

By Julia Hunt

Grade 6

I look up

I see the paleness of the balloon

I look down

I think that it’s 20 feet from here

The water sparkles in my eye

It’s so windy, the balloons are shaking me up and down

I try to fall down onto the bridge but my head is stuck

I twist and turn, yet still no luck

In the water I see the reflections of the buildings

Inside the windows are the mothers caring for their daughters

In the water I see the bridge

It looks old and broken down

What’s that sound

I’m falling

Splash

I’m in the cold harsh water

One of the mothers comes out picks me and brings me inside

She wraps me up in a towel and sits me down on the couch

I look around

Everything is so glum

The dust in the air, the creak of the door

It’s just plain creepy

I look up

I see a big hole in the wall

All I can go it up

Northern Lights Poem

By Emma Allaire

Grade 6

I am the angel of the stars

The rainbow of the sky

The movement like fire

In the dead of the night

I am the glitter and shine

Moving through the air like snakes

Which reflects off the nearby lakes

I hear winter wolves cry in the night

As I dance in they sky

Nearby trees are frozen to the core,

Braving snow ice and much more

I’m as precious as a diamond

As I glitter in the sky

The northern lights is who I am

I am a once in a lifetime chance

Life is calling to you!

By Morgan Ackerly

Grade 6

The oceans grab for you.

The moon calls to you.

The trout swim to you.

The air surrounds you.

The shadows crawl to you.

The Hawks fly to you.

The sun reaches for you.

Wake up, life is calling to you!

Just imagine what you could do.

You could climb mountains.

You could fly to the moon.

You could give speeches.

You could write poetry.

Life is calling to you!

Travel the world.

Hear your voice echo through the deepest cave.

Hike trails.

Go to egypt.

Go to france.

Go to Rome.

Life is calling to you!

Bring peace.

Do the impossible.

Join a band.

Visit your family.

Talk to your friends.

Life is calling to you!

Go swimming in the oceans.

Talk to the stars and moon.

Go diving with the trout.

Fly through the air with herons.

Dance with your shadow.

Feel the sun on your face.

Life is calling to you!

All it takes is you.

Tied Down

By Charlie Lehman

Grade 6

Trying to rise

Restrained

Deserted

No living thing in site

The Water Below Me

The Grey Sky above

The Bridge holding me down

Everythings Gloomy

Everythings Brown

Everythings Dark with Not a sound around

The wind blowing me down

The ropes tugging me down

The sadness tugging me down

Why is everything against me

Why is everything down

Why am I tied down

I will Rise

I will not be restrained

I will see living things again

The water will be far below me

The blue sky right above

This bridge will not hold me down

Things will not be so gloomy and brown

The wind will blow with me

The sadness will turn to happiness

Everything will be with me

Nothing will be down

I will not be tied down

And if I go up

I will never be back down

I’m Fine

By Keira Stetson

Grade 5

The words we hold behind

When we say

“I’m fine”.

I’m fine,

Really is,

Forced, failing,

Falling…

I’m fine…

Is like

The sun

Dieing.

You’ll see no light again.

The words we hold behind

When we say

“I’m fine”

Really are,

Sad, somber, sorry

Bitter, broken, blue

Woebegone, weeping, wailing.

So next time I say

I’m fine

It might just be

A lie…

Hoodie

By John Dasilva

Grade 6

I just want to be isolated from everyone. I don’t want anyone near me. I want to be away. Away from everyone and everything. I want to hide. Hide and never come out. Hide and live in my hoodie. The only place that is safe now. My hoodie. The one place that comforts me. My hoodie. The place where there are no problems, no conflict, no arguing. My safe place. My hoodie. Isolated from everyone and everything. In the soothing darkness of my hoodie I am safe. My hoodie comforts me. And now it’s all I have. My hoodie.

Dreams

By Lindsey Auriemma

Grade 6

Dreams, fading in and out of our minds.

Just pictures and blurs that have meaning.

They crawled into our minds without us noticing it.

They constantly have someone who will talk to us in our dreams, but are they really there?

The air collapsed around you, the universe is the ceiling, never ending.

You slightly spin in a slow circle around everything as you stand on the little ground, and everything is normal.

You wake up and you know one fact, dreams are everywhere and everything.

Animals

By Mia White

Grade 5

Everyday animals are abused

People leave them out on the streets to be bruised

Why

How

Why do you feel this way about the animals

You are acting more like an animal.

You think that they’re just animals

But they have lives they have souls

They are fluffy little animals that you can hold

Hold through the rain and hold through the snow

But instead they’re left out in the rain and snow

They will wrap you up in a hug when you come home

And they will stay even when you have no home

A Poem about Poetry

by Elliott Clow

Grade 7

Ah.. Poetry

a wonderful thing like a flower expressing its true colors

it soothes the heart and creates feelings

and it can be about anything!

It can be about the winter, the summer, ducks or geese

poetry expresses feelings

and creates laughter and love

it can create any feeling you could imagine

A poem can be about love, happiness, sadness or grief

even though at first glance it looks like gibberish

but once it is understood it is amazing

Ah… Poetry

You Left Me

By Abby Lord

Grade 8

This poem I wrote called: “You Left Me” is written for (and from the perspective of) my amazing cousin, Aubriana. Her father died of drug overdose when she was only 5 years old. I know she still misses him and loves him to the moon and back. This is for her. I love you, Aubs. Stay strong. I love you so much. Love, Abby.

I’m your baby,

Why’d you leave me

When there was so much here?

I’m your child

Kind and wild

With a heart that’s

Pure and clear.

I loved you in the past

More than words can express

But did it last?

No.

You left me.

For what?

A lifestyle change?

A fresh start?

Well, you had one job and that was

To keep my heart close to yours even when

We’re thousands of miles apart.

But no, you threw it away like a piece of trash

And it tears at me like a burning gash

Every day I miss you but you can’t come back

Is it just strength inside me that I lack?

“No.” I tell myself,

“You left me.”

Life

By Morgan Poquette

Grade 8

What is worth a word.

What is worth a sound,

For those who search the furthest,

Over sea, sky and ground,

Searching to see the invisible

Hoping to hear the slight,

The ones who look for something,

Destined to lose the fight,

For what entrances your mind,

In a riddle of unsolvable clues,

For those who live to break them,

They are destined to lose,

The question still stands,

For those who wish to know,

The meaning of life,

Is to never be alone.

My Happy Place

By Josie Pecor

Grade 8

The refreshing scent of salty ocean water fills the air as I step onto the hot and grainy sand.

Initially my feet feel as if I am walking across a volcano, exploding with gobs of lava right in front of me.

The slight breeze makes my hair do a crazy dance, and the seagulls are eating the very last of the potato chips left by the lifeguards stand.

I carefully make my way towards the water, being sure I don’t step on sharp pebbles and rocks.

The water is chilling but feels quite nice. The waves crash into the sea as if they are roaring lions hunting for prey.

Seaweed and underwater plants wrap their arms around my ankles, and the salty water gently touches my shoulders. The waves wrap me up like a big blanket would on a winter day. Splash.

The sun eventually began to set, and the waves demolished all of the sand castles on the shore.

As I watch the stars sparkle and the moon glow in the deep black sky, my eyes shut.

I dream of the fun I will have tomorrow, here at my happy place.