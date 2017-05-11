Silence In New York City
By Skyler Gade
Grade 6
I sit in my window, and stare out into the busy streets of New York.
Trying to hear the silence.
It’s silent except for the people rushing to work.
It’s silent except for the cars whizzing by.
It’s silent except for the faint sounds of the subways.
It’s silent except for the old man down the street greeting people with flowers.
It’s silent except for the stray dog rustling around in the garbage.
It’s silent except for the long honks of the angry people.
It’s silent except for my neighbors yelling to each other.
It’s silent except for the sirens speeding by.
It’s silent except for the bell ringing in a restaurant.
I get up from my perch on the window.
Walk to the elevator.
Down on third street.
Two blocks down.
Sit down at a table.
Order my usual.
Then I realize.
There is a different silence here.
Judgement
Jasmine Cousino
Grade 6
Don’t judge, please trust.
You gotta understand who I am.
Don’t hate, just wait.
You haven’t even met me yet.
Don’t mock, please stop.
Just take a minute to stand in my shoes and see what I’d do.
Feel what I feel.
Know what I know.
Hear what I hear.
Cuz’ all these things you say make me wish I could just disappear.
Yellow
Betty Buehler
Grade 5
Looks as bright and hot as the sun
Smells like freshly baked lemon pie
Tastes like a perfectly ripe banana
Sounds like newborn chicks peeping
And feels like a soft fluffy dandelion
My Dog Thunder
by Jeremiah “Jerry” Batres
Grade 5
Dedicated to the best dog, my dog, the dog, Thunder
My dog
Means the world to me
And I’ll bet
He’s someone you’ll want to see
My dog is the best
He was born in the west
And he is really awesome to me
My dog is great
He doesn’t even need a crate
He loves to eat
He’s someone to meet
An I think he is really neat
My dog Thunder
Makes makes me happy
And we’re both
Very nappy
I love my dog Thunder
An it leaves me to wonder
How I could live
Without him
My Happy Place
By Addison Urch
Grade 6
Flowers float in the breeze,
In rhythm with the bumblebees.
As I dance with the swaying trees,
I feel at flawless ease.
Lush grass, blue skies,
The quiet seems to hypnotize
The birds then sing their goodbyes,
And this perfect moment is my prize.
Bully
Emma Kim
Grade 6
I see her walking down the hallway followed by her mass of followers, my stomach churns in dread. I want to turn and run away as fast as a cheetah, but I am glued to the floor. Everyone is watching me. She is a step closer every second until she meets me. I look down as she stops, her words are tuned out by the laughing of her friends that surround her like petals on a flower. I turn bright red. Everyone in the hallway laughs at me like I am a clown.
I
am
humiliated
and
I
want
to
Disappear
Suddenly, I find the courage, I look up and say ‘’No I’m not.’’ She is stunned she stands still like a stone statue, silence follows me as I walk away…
Up
By Julia Hunt
Grade 6
I look up
I see the paleness of the balloon
I look down
I think that it’s 20 feet from here
The water sparkles in my eye
It’s so windy, the balloons are shaking me up and down
I try to fall down onto the bridge but my head is stuck
I twist and turn, yet still no luck
In the water I see the reflections of the buildings
Inside the windows are the mothers caring for their daughters
In the water I see the bridge
It looks old and broken down
What’s that sound
I’m falling
Splash
I’m in the cold harsh water
One of the mothers comes out picks me and brings me inside
She wraps me up in a towel and sits me down on the couch
I look around
Everything is so glum
The dust in the air, the creak of the door
It’s just plain creepy
I look up
I see a big hole in the wall
All I can go it up
Northern Lights Poem
By Emma Allaire
Grade 6
I am the angel of the stars
The rainbow of the sky
The movement like fire
In the dead of the night
I am the glitter and shine
Moving through the air like snakes
Which reflects off the nearby lakes
I hear winter wolves cry in the night
As I dance in they sky
Nearby trees are frozen to the core,
Braving snow ice and much more
I’m as precious as a diamond
As I glitter in the sky
The northern lights is who I am
I am a once in a lifetime chance
Life is calling to you!
By Morgan Ackerly
Grade 6
The oceans grab for you.
The moon calls to you.
The trout swim to you.
The air surrounds you.
The shadows crawl to you.
The Hawks fly to you.
The sun reaches for you.
Wake up, life is calling to you!
Just imagine what you could do.
You could climb mountains.
You could fly to the moon.
You could give speeches.
You could write poetry.
Life is calling to you!
Travel the world.
Hear your voice echo through the deepest cave.
Hike trails.
Go to egypt.
Go to france.
Go to Rome.
Life is calling to you!
Bring peace.
Do the impossible.
Join a band.
Visit your family.
Talk to your friends.
Life is calling to you!
Go swimming in the oceans.
Talk to the stars and moon.
Go diving with the trout.
Fly through the air with herons.
Dance with your shadow.
Feel the sun on your face.
Life is calling to you!
All it takes is you.
Tied Down
By Charlie Lehman
Grade 6
Trying to rise
Restrained
Deserted
No living thing in site
The Water Below Me
The Grey Sky above
The Bridge holding me down
Everythings Gloomy
Everythings Brown
Everythings Dark with Not a sound around
The wind blowing me down
The ropes tugging me down
The sadness tugging me down
Why is everything against me
Why is everything down
Why am I tied down
I will Rise
I will not be restrained
I will see living things again
The water will be far below me
The blue sky right above
This bridge will not hold me down
Things will not be so gloomy and brown
The wind will blow with me
The sadness will turn to happiness
Everything will be with me
Nothing will be down
I will not be tied down
And if I go up
I will never be back down
I’m Fine
By Keira Stetson
Grade 5
The words we hold behind
When we say
“I’m fine”.
I’m fine,
Really is,
Forced, failing,
Falling…
I’m fine…
Is like
The sun
Dieing.
You’ll see no light again.
The words we hold behind
When we say
“I’m fine”
Really are,
Sad, somber, sorry
Bitter, broken, blue
Woebegone, weeping, wailing.
So next time I say
I’m fine
It might just be
A lie…
Hoodie
By John Dasilva
Grade 6
I just want to be isolated from everyone. I don’t want anyone near me. I want to be away. Away from everyone and everything. I want to hide. Hide and never come out. Hide and live in my hoodie. The only place that is safe now. My hoodie. The one place that comforts me. My hoodie. The place where there are no problems, no conflict, no arguing. My safe place. My hoodie. Isolated from everyone and everything. In the soothing darkness of my hoodie I am safe. My hoodie comforts me. And now it’s all I have. My hoodie.
Dreams
By Lindsey Auriemma
Grade 6
Dreams, fading in and out of our minds.
Just pictures and blurs that have meaning.
They crawled into our minds without us noticing it.
They constantly have someone who will talk to us in our dreams, but are they really there?
The air collapsed around you, the universe is the ceiling, never ending.
You slightly spin in a slow circle around everything as you stand on the little ground, and everything is normal.
You wake up and you know one fact, dreams are everywhere and everything.
Animals
By Mia White
Grade 5
Everyday animals are abused
People leave them out on the streets to be bruised
Why
How
Why do you feel this way about the animals
You are acting more like an animal.
You think that they’re just animals
But they have lives they have souls
They are fluffy little animals that you can hold
Hold through the rain and hold through the snow
But instead they’re left out in the rain and snow
They will wrap you up in a hug when you come home
And they will stay even when you have no home
A Poem about Poetry
by Elliott Clow
Grade 7
Ah.. Poetry
a wonderful thing like a flower expressing its true colors
it soothes the heart and creates feelings
and it can be about anything!
It can be about the winter, the summer, ducks or geese
poetry expresses feelings
and creates laughter and love
it can create any feeling you could imagine
A poem can be about love, happiness, sadness or grief
even though at first glance it looks like gibberish
but once it is understood it is amazing
Ah… Poetry
You Left Me
By Abby Lord
Grade 8
This poem I wrote called: “You Left Me” is written for (and from the perspective of) my amazing cousin, Aubriana. Her father died of drug overdose when she was only 5 years old. I know she still misses him and loves him to the moon and back. This is for her. I love you, Aubs. Stay strong. I love you so much. Love, Abby.
I’m your baby,
Why’d you leave me
When there was so much here?
I’m your child
Kind and wild
With a heart that’s
Pure and clear.
I loved you in the past
More than words can express
But did it last?
No.
You left me.
For what?
A lifestyle change?
A fresh start?
Well, you had one job and that was
To keep my heart close to yours even when
We’re thousands of miles apart.
But no, you threw it away like a piece of trash
And it tears at me like a burning gash
Every day I miss you but you can’t come back
Is it just strength inside me that I lack?
“No.” I tell myself,
“You left me.”
Life
By Morgan Poquette
Grade 8
What is worth a word.
What is worth a sound,
For those who search the furthest,
Over sea, sky and ground,
Searching to see the invisible
Hoping to hear the slight,
The ones who look for something,
Destined to lose the fight,
For what entrances your mind,
In a riddle of unsolvable clues,
For those who live to break them,
They are destined to lose,
The question still stands,
For those who wish to know,
The meaning of life,
Is to never be alone.
My Happy Place
By Josie Pecor
Grade 8
The refreshing scent of salty ocean water fills the air as I step onto the hot and grainy sand.
Initially my feet feel as if I am walking across a volcano, exploding with gobs of lava right in front of me.
The slight breeze makes my hair do a crazy dance, and the seagulls are eating the very last of the potato chips left by the lifeguards stand.
I carefully make my way towards the water, being sure I don’t step on sharp pebbles and rocks.
The water is chilling but feels quite nice. The waves crash into the sea as if they are roaring lions hunting for prey.
Seaweed and underwater plants wrap their arms around my ankles, and the salty water gently touches my shoulders. The waves wrap me up like a big blanket would on a winter day. Splash.
The sun eventually began to set, and the waves demolished all of the sand castles on the shore.
As I watch the stars sparkle and the moon glow in the deep black sky, my eyes shut.
I dream of the fun I will have tomorrow, here at my happy place.
Speak Your Mind
