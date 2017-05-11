By

By Hanna Wolny

Grade 4

Playing an instrument is important because it grows the brain, it sharpens your memory, and it can relieve stress! It can also do a bunch of other things.

One reason playing an instrument is important is that it helps grow the brain. For example, From some of my research when children start studying music before seven, they develop bigger vocabulary, a better sense of grammar and a higher IQ (An IQ is when you are smart or intelligent). It also helps learning foreign languages a lot easier.

Another reason playing an instrument is important is that it sharpens your memory. According to my research this also makes learning a foreign language easier and makes you more participative in others emotions. Also listening to music and also playing it can sharpen your memory.

My last reason is that it relieves stress. For example, when instruments vibrate on you it actually relieves your stress!!! From some of my research music naturally can soothe not only others but the musician as well. Playing an instrument lets you to actually have creativity and emotion. It also makes you feel good.

As I am closing I would like to leave you with one final thought. I only wrote three reasons there are a LOT more than that. So you can learn an instrument and also have all of these great things like a better IQ. Also you could have better brain and if you are stressed then you can just play your instrument!!!

SOURCE: http://wxrt.cbslocal.com/2013/11/05/10-good-reasons-to-learn-a-musical-instrument-its-not-too-late