People, places and wine abound in California’s Santa Ynez Valley

By Jim Farber

The same year cannons rained down shells on Fort Sumter, signaling the opening salvo of the Civil War, passengers aboard the newly founded Overland-Coast Line Stagecoach route connecting San Francisco and Los Angeles arrived in the bucolic Santa Ynez Valley community of Ballard. After a night’s stay the stage wound its way through oak-covered hills and made a rest stop at a rough-hewn eatery that’s still in operation, the Cold Springs Tavern, before topping the San Marcos Pass and making the long, winding descent to Santa Barbara.

Once home to 10,000 Chumash Indians, the valley witnessed the arrival of the Spanish, who established the Mission of Santa Inez in 1804 on the outskirts of what is today the kitschy Danish town of Solvang. When the region became part of the new republic and then the state of California, an agricultural industry quickly emerged that produced olives, peaches, walnuts, prunes and, most importantly as time would tell, grapes.

Today cattle still graze on the softly rolling hills of the Santa Ynez Valley. But it is the cultivation and creation of wine (particularly Rhone varietals such as Syrah, Grenache, Mouverdre, Roussanne, Marsanne and Viognier) that has transformed the Santa Ynez Valley into a world-class wine-lovers’ destination. The quieter side of the valley includes the quaint town of Los Olivos, the nearby community of Ballard and the delights to be found by exploring the Foxen Canyon Wine Trail.

In 1885, an enterprising 22-year-old would-be farmer from Albany, N.Y. named Alden March Boyd paid $8,000 for 157 acres overlooking Alamo Pintado Creek. He constructed a two-story house, planted 5,000 olive trees and named his new property the Rancho de los Olivos. But it was the arrival of the Pacific Coast narrow-gauge railroad two years later that put the region on the map. Soon the first Hotel Los Olivos was receiving visitors and a newly built courthouse was trying cases.

The original hotel burned down in 1885. But a year later, a new Los Olivos Hotel rose in its place that was owned by Felix Mattei. A major renovation has begun which will transform the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern into a boutique hotel and wine-country resort featuring a restaurant, full-service spa, outdoor pool with a bar, retail boutique selling local craft foods and artisan wares, a gym, onsite parking and valet and 3,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor special event and meeting space.

On Dec. 15, 1954, a 29-year-old gangling 6-foot-6-inch Texan from Fort Worth named Fess Parker appeared on television for the first time as Davy Crockett and caused a national merchandizing sensation

Drawn to the Santa Ynez Valley, in 1987 Parker bought a 714-acre ranch just to the north of Los Olivos The Fess Parker Winery and Vineyards had its inaugural harvest in 1989. The winery, with its lushly landscaped grounds and spacious tasting room, is one of the most popular stops on the Foxen Canyon Wine Trail.

Fess Parker Winery, however, is just one stop on the beautiful landscape that makes up the Foxen Canyon Wine Trail. It also includes Koehler, Zacca Mesa, Tres Hermanas, Foxen and Rancho Sisquoc.

But no tour of the trail is complete without a visit to the Andrew Murray Winery, whose enterprising namesake is credited with bringing Rhone varietals to the region. The Andrew Murray tasting room is an elegant glass and stone structure that overlooks the vineyards below. It is an ideal setting in which to sample whatever wines are on the tasting menu.

Not so long ago, before the movie “Sideways” turned the Santa Ynez Valley into a wine-tasting frenzy, Los Olivos was a quaint little town with one very nice wine bar and restaurant, the Los Olivos Wine Merchant and Cafe, and a couple of tasting rooms. Today, tasting rooms outnumber any other enterprise in town. Currently the number stands at 27, and it’s growing. Some are brand-new, spacious and elegant, like Epiphany. Others are cozy with a decidedly friendly, so-glad-you-stopped-by ambience, such as J. Wilkes. It’s wine-tasting heaven.

When the time comes, however, that you can’t take another sip, there are several other wonderful places to discover. There’s Jedlicka’s Saddlery, one of the few authentic places left that celebrate the valley’s Western ranching heritage. Available here is anything from a 10-gallon hat to halters, reins and saddles. In contrast, J. Woeste is one of the most delightfully eclectic garden shops you can imagine, whether your fancy is for a set of custom-tuned wind chimes or a multicolored flying pig welded out of old oil drums.

And for a memorable lecture on the history of corkscrews, delivered with an abundance of facts and humor, by all means seek out Pumacasu and its erudite owner, Carlos Cerecedo.

After a full day of exploring and wine-tasting, there is no nicer retreat in the region than the 15-room Ballard Inn bed-and-breakfast. Located just south of Los Olivos in the serene community of Ballard, the inn has earned recognition as one of the most romantic in the country. The intimate 25-seat dining room (closed Monday) features marvelous farm-to-table meals, as well as ocean-to-table creations by Chef Budi Kazali.

Located just 2.5 hours north of Los Angeles, Los Olivos and the Santa Ynez Valley offer an idyllic getaway while you’re visiting the city. Cheers.

