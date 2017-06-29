July 2, 2017

Patagonia supports Intervale Center with staff volunteer day

Patagonia Burlington employees work to bolster riparian buffers along the Winooski River on May 31 at the Intervale Center in Burlington.

Patagonia Burlington employees work to bolster riparian buffers along the Winooski River on May 31 at the Intervale Center in Burlington.

Patagonia Burlington, locally owned and operated by Skirack in Burlington, closed shop for a day in May to take its staff on a volunteer work day at the Intervale Center.

The volunteer day followed Patagonia Burlington’s award of $5,000 to the Intervale Center in support of the Intervale tree nursery.

The Patagonia Burlington staff helped steward and plant nearly 300 trees and shrubs between Intervale farm fields and the Winooski River. The Intervale Center and Patagonia Burlington intend on following up this day in the field with an in-store event to showcase the significance of riparian buffers to the Burlington and Vermont communities.

Patagonia Burlington relocated last summer to 191 College Street after five years of business on Bank Street.

