Park district looks to increase value to towns

By

Williston considers pulling out of WVPD

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

The Winooski Valley Parks District is re-evaluating its mission this summer, partially as a result of complaints voiced earlier this year from Williston officials that the value the organization provides to Williston residents is not matched by the tax money they put in.

The district — a non-profit/municipal hybrid based in Burlington that acquires and manages conservation land along the Winooski River — has released an online survey requesting public feedback on its mission, funding and function.

The survey can be found at wvpd.org.

“Williston and some of the other members asked us to do that, and it seemed appropriate since it’s been such a long time,” said the district’s board of directors chairwoman Sonja Schuyler. The district’s funding formula has been in place since its founding in 1972.

Executive Director Nick Warner is also meeting this summer with the managers of the seven municipalities that support the organization. A meeting with Williston Town Manager Rick McGuire is scheduled for next week.

McGuire is one of the lead critics of the district’s funding formula as it relates to Williston. The formula equally weights a municipality’s grand list and population to determine its percentage of support in relation to the other members. Although none of the district’s 18 parks and conserved land are accessible from Williston, the town provides 10 percent of the district’s funding (about $32,000 annually). That is the fifth highest amount of the seven member municipalities, which include Burlington, Colchester, Winooski, South Burlington, Jericho and Essex.

The district has hired Katherine Decarreau, former Winooski City Manager, to investigate other funding formulas for presentation to member selectboards and city councils in the fall, when new funding requests are due for the upcoming fiscal year.

“(McGuire) wants to make sure he’s getting good value for the taxpayers, and we recognize and respect that point of view,” Warner said. “It’s important to be able to clearly express how we bring value to the towns we serve.”

The district is open to going beyond its current mission and focus on its own properties to offering support for the conservation efforts of its member municipalities.

In May, Williston Conservation Planner Melinda Scott drafted a memorandum of understanding that outlined new expectations for the district’s role in Williston. The memo identified park planning and trail maintenance functions that the district would provide for town-owned property.

“The parties agree to share resources, expertise and influence to help further the planning of projects on Williston’s natural areas,” the memo states.

“Williston is unique in that they have acquired a large inventory of conservation properties owned by the town,” Schuyler said.

Both parties have informally agreed to the memorandum, but it has not yet resulted in any changes, Scott said.

“It would have to be a pretty substantial change for the town to stay in (the district),” she said.

Exiting the district would be a decision of the Williston Selectboard and would require a town-wide vote.