September 15, 2018

You are here: Home / Public Safety / Parent arrested for DUI on way to local day care
All this weeks Public Safety Articles

Parent arrested for DUI on way to local day care

September 13, 2018 By Observer Leave a Comment

Williston Police arrested Burlington resident Kelly Bradley last Tuesday after she allegedly attempted to drive her 14-month-old child to a day care facility in Williston while under the influence of alcohol.

In a press release, Officer Travis Trybulski said he met Bradley after responding to a report of a road rage incident in South Burlington. Trybulski was told that another person involved in the incident had already left the scene.

Bradley, 32, had allegedly been driving a car with a blood-alcohol level about twice the legal limit, police said.

Bradley was charged with driving under the influence, second offense, and cruelty to a child. She is due to answer to the charges in Chittenden County Court on Sept. 25.

All this weeks News Articles
Filed Under: News

Speak Your Mind