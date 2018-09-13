Parent arrested for DUI on way to local day care

By

Williston Police arrested Burlington resident Kelly Bradley last Tuesday after she allegedly attempted to drive her 14-month-old child to a day care facility in Williston while under the influence of alcohol.

In a press release, Officer Travis Trybulski said he met Bradley after responding to a report of a road rage incident in South Burlington. Trybulski was told that another person involved in the incident had already left the scene.

Bradley, 32, had allegedly been driving a car with a blood-alcohol level about twice the legal limit, police said.

Bradley was charged with driving under the influence, second offense, and cruelty to a child. She is due to answer to the charges in Chittenden County Court on Sept. 25.