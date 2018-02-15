By

James A. McSweeney

James A. McSweeney of Merrimack, NH passed away Friday Feb. 2, 2018 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born in Hartford, CT July 19, 1939 and was a graduate of St. Michael’s College in Winooski, VT.

He served as municipal manager for the towns of St. Albans, VT, Franklin, NH, Merrimack, NH, Wolfeboro, NH, Portsmouth, NH, and Lebanon, NH. During retirement, Jim worked as the Business Manager/Superintendent for the Merrimack Village Water District.

Jim served in the Vermont National Guard from 1963-1969 and was a 60-year member of the Knights of Columbus as well as a member of the American Legion. Jim was also a life member of the International City Management Association (ICMA).

In addition, he served on multiple professional boards and volunteer committees, and most of all he truly enjoyed traveling with his wife Evie and spending time with his beloved family. Throughout his life Jim enjoyed everything from coaching youth baseball to attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting and school events. He was also a huge fan of the Patriots and Red Sox.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 55 ½ years, Evie (Isham) McSweeney; his daughter Karen Palmer and her husband Steve of Omaha, NE; and his sons, Jay McSweeney and his wife Kathleen of Laurel, MD, Kevin McSweeney of Wilmot Flat, NH, Mark McSweeney and his wife Dorthe of Concord, NH and Steven McSweeney and his wife Michelle of Bow, NH; twelve grandchildren, Alex, Brooke and Courtney Palmer, Kayleen, Eileen, Jason, Mia, Emily, Fionna, Felica, Madison and Ryan McSweeney; also survived by his sister Barbara Carbone and her husband Dr. John Carbone of West Newbury, MA.

Memorial calling hours were held in the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack on Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial was held in Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack on Saturday. Burial followed in Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack, NH.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054.

For more info or to sign an online guest register go to www.rivetfuneralhome.com.