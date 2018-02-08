By

John M. Marshall

John M. Marshall, 88, passed away in the comfort of his home and family on Tuesday evening, January 30, 2018. Born in Waterbury Center on July 31, 1929, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Alberta (Russell) Marshall. On October 31, 1954 he married the former Betty Sweetser in Waterbury Center. Betty predeceased John on March 4, 2015.

John was a 1948 graduate of Waterbury High School and then joined the US Air Force, serving his country during the Korean War. Following his discharge from the service, John returned to his roots in Waterbury where he met and married his bride, Betty.

John was employed for over 50 years by International Harvester/J&B International. Following his retirement, John found enjoyment in helping out and visiting with folks at O’Briens Town and Country Store in Williston.

John was a member of the Harry N. Cutting American Legion Post 59 of Waterbury and the Williston Federated Church. A proud father and grandfather, John enjoyed attending the many events his children were involved in throughout the years and later attending his grandson Corey’s hockey games throughout the state.

John is loved and mourned by his children, Shelley of Burlington, Scott and his companion, Sharon Ratta of Williston; his grandson, Corey, his wife Rachel and their children, Lily and Mason of Fairfax; a sister, Eunice Rochon of Swansea MA; a brother, Gerald Marshall and his wife Barb of Duxbury; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. John was predeceased by two brothers, Cedric and Russell.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at the Williston Federated Church on February 17, 2018 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. Later inturnment will take place in the Maple Street Cemetery in Waterbury Center. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Williston Federated Church, Steeple Fund, 44 North Williston Road, Williston, VT 05495 (www.steeple.org). Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences please visit perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.