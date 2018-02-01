By

Richard D. Mooney Jr.

Following a brief illness, Richard D. Mooney Jr. (Rich) passed away peacefully Thursday, January 25, 2018 at home with his wife and beloved Samoyeds by his side. Rich was 49.

Rich leaves his wife of 24 years, Cindi Hines, his parents Richard and Sandra Mooney of East Hampton, CT, a brother Christopher (Jude) Mooney of Jackson, WY, a sister Susan (Todd) Winkler of Barkhamsted, CT and many close family members and friends.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Rich’s life at an informal gathering on February 10, 2018 between 1 & 4 p.m. at Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service, 472 Meadowland Drive, South Burlington, VT.

In lieu of flowers, Rich asked that remembrances be sent to either the Williston Community

Food Shelf (PO Box 1065 Williston, VT 05495) or Therapy Dogs of Vermont (PO Box 1271

Williston, VT 05495).

Heartfelt thanks to Rich’s VNA Palliative Care Team for all their support during this time.

“If love could have saved Rich, he would have lived forever.”