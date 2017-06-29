By

Helene Mary Cole, a long-time resident of the Williston area, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2017, at 84 years old. Helene was born in Burlington, Vt., on May 15, 1933; her parents were Leo Tourville and Helena Foreman. After graduation from Essex High School, she went to work at the Fanny Allen Hospital as a nurse. She was predeceased by her husband William (Bill) Cole and her youngest son Glenn Cole.



Helene (Mama Cole) is survived by her sisters Josephine McClellan and Frances Birt; her 3 sons Gary Cole, John Cole, Brian Cole; her grandchildren Jennifer Cole, Mary Cole, Josh Cole, Thomas Cole, Chanda Rochon, Jason Cole, Catie Fillian, Devin Belisle and four great grandchildren.

Helene loved her family dearly. She loved to cook big meals. During the holidays the table was always full of food and endless pies and cakes! She enjoyed playing poker (a holiday tradition), shopping, music, scary movies, and caramel sundaes. She had an infectious laugh and the most caring heart.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Williston at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14. Interment will be private. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.