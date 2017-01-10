By

Kermit LaClair

Kermit Eldon LaClair, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at the VNA Respite House in Colchester, Vt.

Kermit was born July 10, 1941 in Sheffield, Vt. He grew up in the town of Sutton, part of a large blended family with his three brothers, Keith LaClair, Dick Simpson and Teddy LaClair, and four sisters, Brenda LaClair, Marilyn Angiyou, Barbara Dwyer and Jean Dotzler. From a young age, he worked logging with horses for his father, who expected his young sons “to do a man’s work.” Despite working long hours, he found time for play. His siblings remember him as a fun-loving prankster, and he enjoyed going to community dances on the weekends.

It was at one of those dances that he met his wife to be, Diane Dolloff. They married in September of 1961, right before Kermit left for Germany with the U.S.Army. Diane soon followed, and their first child was born overseas.

After returning from Germany, Kermit and Diane settled in Williston,Vt., where they raised their four children. Kermit was always a worker and often held two to three jobs simultaneously. He was a member of the Air Force National Guard, a founding member of the Williston police department, and the town constable for many years. He delivered eggs for his family egg farm, and bread for Koffee Kup Bakery. He even sold insurance. He worked the longest and hardest, however, as the maintenance and grounds supervisor for the Williston School District. He was with them for 27 years, and knew all there was to know about keeping the grounds pristine and those buildings running smoothly.

Despite working long hours, Kermit found time for his family. An avid hunter and fisherman, he shared his love of the outdoors with his children. They spent happy summers on the lake, where he pulled kids around on skis behind the motorboat, took friends out fishing, and enjoyed socializing on the deck with his wonderful neighbors. When hunting season rolled around, he was out with his boys, teaching them what they needed to know to be safe and responsible hunters. He loved his grandchildren well, and took pride in their accomplishments.

As his doctor noted, Kermit wasn’t an educated man, but he was a smart one. He was quick to grasp how things worked, which made him a great troubleshooter when things went wrong. His family, friends, and co-workers often turned to him for advice, and he was always happy to help.

People often described Kerm as ‘a real character.’ He wasn’t afraid to say what he thought, and often in colorful language as well. Underneath the gruff exterior, Kermit was kind and sociable, with a ready sense of humor. He loved people, and enjoyed spending time with others. He made friends easily wherever he went.

Kermit is survived by his son Randy LaClair, daughter Sharon LaClair Uzelac, son in law John Uzelac, son Michael, daughter in law Jessica LaClair, and grandchildren Nicholas LaClair, Liam Maxwell, Keenan LaClair, Ava LaClair, and Elias LaClair, as well as all his siblings and numerous friends. He was sadly predeceased by his son Steve LaClair, and more recently, his beloved wife Diane LaClair.

Kermit declared he did not want a funeral, so instead we will have a private get-together this summer at our camp for family and friends to share laughter and stories. In lieu of flowers, people can make a donation in his name to the VNA Respite House in Colchester. Kermit himself used to donate to them, and appreciated their wonderful care in his last few days. Please also share stories of Kermit on his online Burlington Free Press Obituary – we would love to hear your memories.