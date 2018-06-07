Obituaries

By

Andre ‘Rick’ Many

Andre ‘Rick’ Many, 80, was born July 31, 1937, in Williston.

He filled our lives with love, laughter and joy. Always quick with a joke or a prank. We have so many great memories and our world is a better place for having him in it.

Rick loved fishing and boating with his wife Mabel as well as with family and friends. He served in the Navy from 1955 to 1959, with two of those years stationed on the Aircraft Carrier U.S.S. Randolph CVA-15 as a crew leader on the Flight Deck and the other two years stationed at the Pensacola, FL Airbase as a fire fighter. After leaving the Navy, he was introduced to the love of his life, Mabel Devost, whom he married in 1960. He pursued a career in manufacturing engineering and went on to work for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft, Simmonds Precision, Hayward Tyler Pumps as well as Saco Defense. Later in life, in semi-retirement, he owned and operated a small machine shop. He also enjoyed and appreciated the friendship and help of his neighbors.

Rick was the son of the late Joseph and Marguerite (Brisson) Many. He spent his last evening in the arms of the woman he adoringly loved listening to his favorite jazz on Friday, May 25, 2018. He was predeceased by his favorite dog Pepper.

Rick is survived by his loving wife, Mabel, of 57 years, his sister Irene Lunn and brother Charles Many, both of Williston, VT. He also leaves behind adoring and rollicking nieces and nephews as well as a number of good natured in-laws and cousins, all of whom he loved to pick on. Rick will always be in our thoughts and in our hearts forever.

There will be a private gathering at a later date in Celebration of Rick’s Life. Online messages of condolence can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, mainefuneral.com.

Trevor A. Maranville

Williston – Trevor A. Maranville, 59, passed away Wednesday May 30, 2018. There will be no public visiting hours. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 2, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 4 St. James Place, Essex Junction. To pay your online condolences and view his complete obituary please visit awrfh.com.