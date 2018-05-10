Obituaries

By

George H. Fontaine

George Fontaine passed away at his home on May 4, 2018 at the age of 94. He was retired from Rice Lumber. He was born in Westfield on the farm on August 20, 1923 to the late Aime and Yvonne (Benoit) Fontaine. George married the former Rita Meunier in North Troy on January 20, 1947. They were married 71 years.

George leaves his wife Rita of Williston, son Robert (Kathy) Fontaine of Milton, daughter Jane (Steve) Glass of Williston, four grandsons Peter (Michele) Glass, Mark Glass, Steve Fontaine and Jason Fontaine, two great-grandsons Cameron Glass and Jared Fontaine. He is also survived by his brothers Leo, Paul and Roger, sisters Annette Morse, Evelyn Cedroni and Rachel Bouchard and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his brothers Rene, Adrien, Alfred, Richard and Rolland.

The family would like to thank the Visiting Nurse Association for all their help.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, South Burlington at 11:30 a.m. on Monday May 14, 2018. Inurnment will follow in the family lot in Resurrection Park. Memorial contributions in George’s memory may be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 160 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington, VT 05403 or the Visiting Nurse Association, 1110 Prim Road Suite # 1, Colchester, VT 05446. Arrangements are by A W Rich Funeral Home (awrfh.com).