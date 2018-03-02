Obituaries

By

Herbert C. Goodrich, Jr.

September 1929 – February 2018

Surrounded by his loving family, Herb Goodrich, 88, of Williston, Vt. passed away after battling several illnesses. Herb was one of eight children.

After his graduation in 1947 from Richmond High School ,Herb’s interest turned to farming and in 1957 he bought the former Harte Farm on Route 2 where the Southridge Development now exists. In 1967, Herb and his wife Rita started the Pine Crest Campground Area. Herb was a longtime resident of the Town of Williston and a member of the Williston Fire Department, where he achieved the rank of Assistant Chief and was a member of the Williston Selectboard. Herb was also a charter member of the Williston Area Lions and, in recognition of his humanitarian work, received the Melvin Jones Fellowship award on June 11, 2014.

In 2014, Herb was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Rita Germain. He is survived by his three daughters, Karol and her husband John Tymecki, Joyce and her partner Randy Brown, Linda and her husband Craig Ladd, and Herb’s grandchildren, Sean Tymecki, Joseph and his wife Trish Tymecki, Theresa Plante, Kirk and Steven Neale, Erica and her husband Keith Robinson, Elizabeth Ladd and several great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial and celebration of his life will be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Route 2 in Williston Vt. on Saturday, March 3 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the discretion of the family this spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williston Area Lions c/o Joyce Totenzano, 22 Carmichael St., Unit 206, Essex Junction, VT 05452.

Robert L. Parsons

Robert Lee Parsons (Bob), 64, of Williston, died Friday, Feb.16, 2018, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Born February 28, 1953 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, he was the son of William Jesse Parsons and Rachael Albright Parsons. He married Grace Edna Njeri Matiru on July 24, 1999.

Bobis survived by his wife, Grace, and son, Jesse Matiru Parsons of Williston, VT., his mother Rachael Parsons of Rock Spring, siblings, Janet Parsons of Duncannon, Eddie Parsons and wife Deanne of Shippensburg, and JoAnn Parsons of State College, niece Trish Parsons(Kevin Cummings), nephew Shawn Parsons (Rebecca Heckman), grandnephew, James Cummings and grandniece, Madeline Parsons. He is also survived by an Uncle,Stewart Williams, and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.

Bob graduated from State College High School in 1971. Growing up on his parents’ dairy farm and working at Smeltzer’s Farm Equipment instilled in him a love of farming and farmers. He earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Agribusiness Management from Penn State University and a Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics from Virginia Tech in 1995. He was an Agricultural Economics Professor in the Department of Community Development and Applied Economics and Extension at the University of Vermont ,where he has been since 2000. He was a member of the Pine Grove Presbyterian Church, and he and his family attended the Essex Alliance Church in Essex, VT.

Visitation for Bob and his mother Rachael, who passed away on Feb. 19, 2018, will be held on Sunday, Feb.25, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College, PA.

A joint funeral service for Bob and his mother will be held on Tuesday, Feb.27 at 11 a.m. at the Pine Grove Presbyterian Church, 150 West Pine Grove Road, Pine Grove Mills,PA with the Reverend Carl Campbell officiating. Burial will be in the Graysville Cemetery, Spruce Creek, PA. A luncheon will be hosted to celebrate the lives of Bob and his mother at the Lion’s Club Park in Pine Grove Mills immediately after the burial.

An open celebration of Bob’s life and work will also be held on Friday, April 6, 2018 (3:30-5 p.m.) at the Livak Ballroom, Davis Center, University of Vermont in Burlington, VT.

To support the work Bob was so passionate about, memorial gifts may be made out to the UVM Foundation with Bob Parsons Memorial Fund written on the memo line. The address for the UVM Foundation is 411 Main Street, Burlington VT 05401.

Bob chose to be cremated and his arrangements were handled by A.W. Rich Funeral Home, Essex Junction, VT. Online condolences and a recording of memories may be entered at awrfh.com.