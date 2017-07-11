Obituaries

By

Stephany P. (Sevene) Deyo

On Thursday, June 29, 2017, Stephany Pearl (Sevene) Deyo, was peacefully sleeping when she passed away after a long but courageous battle with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House in Colchester.

She will always be remembered for her heartfelt love and devotion to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Along with her servants heart, devotion to family, sassy wit and facial expressions included, enjoyment of gardening, and her love of Al’s famous French Fries.

Born in Morrisville, on June 22, 1938 she was the first born of 13 children to the late Francis Sevene and Pearl (Emerson) Perry. She is survived by her brothers Gordon, Eugene, Theodore, Terry, Francis Jr., and Edwin. Her sisters Elouise Martin, Melvina Spence, Sharyon Sevene, Shailer Morrissey, Tammy Sevene, and Charlene Stone. She will also lovingly be remembered by several nieces and nephews and their living families to second and third generations.

Stephany is also survived by her husband David Deyo of 40 years, her loving daughters Joyce and Cathy Emerson, and her beloved stepson, Scott William Deyo, and his family, to which her steadfast love and kindness continuously overflowed.

Stephany dedicated her life to serving others. Upon leaving Gaynes Department store, after 13 years as a sales clerk, she opened D&S Cleaning Service with her husband David. Stephany has left a legacy of meticulous hard work, dedication and devotion to her clientele from 1978 to January 2017. She fondly considered them to be her friends and family.

The entire family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the McClure Miller VNA Respite House in Colchester for not only the wonderful and tender loving care Stephany received but for making it possible for us to be with her 24/7 during her final weeks. Everyone involved enriched our lives while easing her passing. We will never forget but forever will be grateful for all your kindness.

Stephany expressed her wishes to have a private family celebration of her life with a small committal service at her graveside. She is being laid to rest next to her mother and father at Hope Cemetery in Waterbury. Memorial contributions in Stephany’s memory may be made to the Adult Day Program for art supplies and bingo prizes or to the Noyana Singers both at 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.