Obituaries

By

Gail Edna Dawe Halverson

Gail Edna Dawe Halverson, 60, passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2017. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Essex. She was extremely proud of what she accomplished while doing her missionary work for the church. She is survived by her husband Christopher Halverson, son Mark and wife Stacey Halverson, grandsons Jordan, Brady and Luke of Williston, mother and father Ruth and Robert Dawe of Williston, sisters Patricia Dowers and husband Jim of Williston, Colleen Brown and husband Bobby of Wilmington, MA, and Cheryl DeBussy of Greenwood, DE, many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. We will be holding a service with agathering to follow at the Calvary Baptist Church in Essex on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 11 a.m.