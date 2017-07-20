Oasis Day Spa expands to second floor

By

Oasis Day Spa, one of the original tenants in the plaza at 300 Cornerstone Drive in Williston, plans to expand into vacant second floor space this summer.

The salon and spa services business will add space for couple’s facials, couple’s massage, a new locker and shower area, a relaxation room and a dining area.

With Chef’s Corner’s relocation to the same building expected to be complete in August, construction on the Oasis expansion will begin shortly after.

The spa will remain open during construction.

“We will be able to still run, but we’ll have it worked out with (construction workers) time-wise as far as noise levels go,” Oasis co-owner Stephanie Paquette said.