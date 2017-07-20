Oasis Day Spa expands to second floor

Oasis Day Spa, one of the original tenants in the plaza at 300 Cornerstone Drive in Williston, plans to expand into vacant second floor space this summer.
The salon and spa services business will add space for couple’s facials, couple’s massage, a new locker and shower area, a relaxation room and a dining area.
With Chef’s Corner’s relocation to the same building expected to be complete in August, construction on the Oasis expansion will begin shortly after.
The spa will remain open during construction.
“We will be able to still run, but we’ll have it worked out with (construction workers) time-wise as far as noise levels go,” Oasis co-owner Stephanie Paquette said.
Comments
almost 3 decades ago when williston started it’s development review process the public works section was pushing for a wider roadway typical for residential streets. The town adopted 30 ft widths vs 24ft. That’s 6/24 (30%) additional impervious area and runoff that needs to treated before flowing into ALLEN BROOK. The town and selectboard have indicated a lack of interest to reach out and help communties like mine that have had expired stormwater permits for more then a decade. Its always been a wait and see, well I see where this headed now.