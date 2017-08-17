North Williston Road closed Saturday

By

North Williston Road will be closed Saturday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. for a sewer connection, the Williston Department of Public Works reports.

The closure will be in the area of Golf Course Road. Traffic will be detoured via Mountain View Road to Old Stage Road from the north. From the south, a detour will be routed from Route 2 to Old Stage Road to Mountain View Road. Local residents will be able to reach their homes. Golf course customers will be able to access the road from the north via Mountain View Road.