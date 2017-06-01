June 4, 2017

You are here: Home / Sports / No time to chill-LAX during 13-9 win over So. Burlington
All this weeks Sports Articles

No time to chill-LAX during 13-9 win over So. Burlington

June 1, 2017 By Observer Leave a Comment
Walter Braun runs by is defender during CVU's game vs So Burlington at UVM's Virtue Field on Friday the 26th

Walter Braun runs by is defender during CVU’s game vs So Burlington at UVM’s Virtue Field on Friday the 26th

Xander Miller fights off a check during CVU's game vs So Burlington at UVM's Virtue Field on Friday the 26th

Xander Miller fights off a check during CVU’s game vs So Burlington at UVM’s Virtue Field on Friday the 26th

Johnny Gay makes the save during CVU's game vs So Burlington at UVM's Virtue Field on Friday the 26th

Johnny Gay makes the save during CVU’s game vs So Burlington at UVM’s Virtue Field on Friday the 26th

Will Braun makes a break for the front of the net during CVU's game vs So Burlington at UVM's Virtue Field on Friday the 26th

Will Braun makes a break for the front of the net during CVU’s game vs So Burlington at UVM’s Virtue Field on Friday the 26th

All this weeks News Articles
Filed Under: News

Speak Your Mind