New owners aim to make Maple Tree Place a ‘Home for the Holidays’

By

By Jess Wisloski

Observer staff

Maple Tree Place, the half-million square-foot shopping development at Taft Corners, will be offering family-friendly holiday activities in the weekends leading up to Christmas Day, the latest owners, Cypress Equities, announced last week.

A series of free events geared toward shoppers and the community are intended to “help celebrate the holiday season,” the company said in a press release.

Starting on Black Friday, Nov. 25, and running through Dec. 24, the retail complex will put on “festive holiday performances and attractions — from live ice carvings to horse-drawn trolley rides,” the release said.

“Our goal is to make Maple Tree Place more than just a great place to eat, shop and catch a movie,” said Kristina Costanza, a marketing director at Cypress Equities, which manages, operates and owns retail complexes nationwide. “We want to build a greater sense of community here by offering fun and festive activities that the entire family can enjoy. Visitors will see that Maple Tree Place is bringing the holidays home to Williston this year,” she said.

Each weekend from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., horse-drawn trolley rides will be offered at the courtyard. Periodic performances by “holiday elves” will pop up, as well as a chance to meet costumed holiday characters, including reindeer, a snowman, “Holiday Bear” and more. Big Blue Express will be running a mini ride-on train some weekends, and Jeff Day will be carving holiday-themed ice sculptures on various days, starting at 1 p.m. The complete events calendar can be found on page 2.

Maple Tree Place, which has been through several owners, sold for $90 million in August to the Dallas, Texas-based company, when Retail Partners of America Inc. unloaded it at a loss after 11 years. (It had been purchased in 2005 for $103.3 million.)

While the trolley rides have been a longstanding tradition at Maple Tree Place, Cypress Equities has publicly boasted of upcoming changes to liven up the foot traffic at the shopping complex.

They include “near-term plans” for physical improvements at the site and a hope to “fully activate our green space with a robust calendar of events and activities in the months to come,” according to Todd Anderton, vice president of marketing, who released the comments in a statement after the sale on Aug. 19.

Other plans include upgrading pedestrian walkways through the center and upgrading the green itself by adding a possible ice rink, splash pad in the summertime and landscaping. The company also plans to grow the shopping center by adding more stores and restaurants, it said in earlier press materials.