New networking/B2B event debuts Jan. 18

BizConVT kicks off 2018 as ‘next generation of business conferences’

BizConVT, a new business-to-business networking event that is designed as the next generation of business conferences, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Thursday at the Sheraton Conference Center (recently renamed Hotel Burlington & Conference Center) at 870 Williston Road in South Burlington.

The event offers exhibitors and attendees a variety of opportunities to make new business connections in a relaxed environment. Exhibitor space is still available.

The schedule includes:

Coffee & Conversations morning networking event (9-10 a.m.) — Exhibitors kickstart their B2B connections by sharing coffee and conversation with fellow exhibitors before the show opens to the public.

Exhibitor Showcase & Seminars (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) — Showcase of Vermont businesses’ products and services offered by key decision-makers, business owners and other B2B representatives attending the show. Attend unique workshops and 15-minute “speed seminars” featuring tips from industry leaders on a range of topics.

Seminars include:

RetroMotion Creative – “Video Marketing For All”

Eternity Marketing & Web Design – “Your Website Should Be Your Best ROI”

VEOC (Vermont Employee Ownership Center) – “Selling a Small Business to Staff”

Lendio – “Financing Your Small Business”

Whole Health Nutrition – “Make and Take Lunch for Busy Professionals”

PT360 – “Exploring Alternative Business Models: Worker Cooperatives”

Technology Consultants, Inc. – “Internet Safety and Security”

MVP Heath Care – “myVisitNow – 24/7 Doctor Visits”

BizCon & Brews:

Afternoon Networking Event (4 p.m.-7 p.m.)

Exhibitors and attendees can cap off the day by making more connections at this Vermont craft brew networking event that includes live music by the Locust Quartet.

The event is free if you register in advance. For more information on exhibiting, and/or to register to attend, visit www.bizconvt.com or email Marianne@EventMoguls.com or call Marianne Apfelbaum at 872-9000 x118.