New fee set to take effect for permanent hunting licenses

On Jan. 1, changes to hunting licenses go into effect affecting older hunters, anglers and trappers. A permanent, or lifetime, license is currently available free to Vermont residents 70 or older. Beginning Jan. 1, a resident 66 or older may purchase a permanent license for a one-time fee of $60.

All licenses may be purchased at a license agent or district office or online at vtfishandwildlife.com. People who already have a permanent license do not need to purchase another, but need to renew theirs in 2018.

A permanent license allows a qualified recipient to hunt, fish or trap without purchasing additional licenses for the rest of their lifetime. Vermont’s permanent license can include all regular season tags, including archery deer, muzzleloader deer and turkey tags. Additional tags for second archery, moose and antlerless lotteries and waterfowl stamps must be purchased separately. A permanent license must be renewed every year, which is free online or at any district office.

Call the Fish and Wildlife licensing office at (802) 828-1190 for more information.