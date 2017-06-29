New England Dairy Promotion Board adds public relations staffer

By

The New England Dairy Promotion Board announced this month the appointment of Rene Thibault of Jericho to the position of public relations and communications specialist.

Thibault will be based in the organization’s Winooski office and will work with Vermont and New England dairy farmers to share their stories and raise awareness about modern dairy farm practices. His work will include sharing who dairy farmers are, what they do, and why dairy farming is so unique and important in Vermont.

A graduate of Lyndon State College, Thibault has previously worked as a video-journalist for KMOT-TV in Minot, North Dakota, becoming the station’s agricultural reporter. Most recently he worked for WFFF/WVNY – Local 22/Local 44 News in Colchester, where he continued to pursue agricultural-based news topics in Vermont.

Thibault grew up in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.

The New England Dairy Promotion Board is the local affiliate of the American Dairy Association and directs advertising, sales promotions and marketing programs on behalf of local dairy farmers in New England. Offices are located in Boston and Winooski.