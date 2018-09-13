NEFCU to host retirement planning forum

By

New England Federal Credit Union is hosting a “Retire Confidently Financial Forum” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 22. The event will take place at NEFCU’s Williston offices at 141 Harvest Lane.

The forum is designed for people to pose retirement questions to a panel of financial professionals. It is billed as an opportunity to ensure you are on the right track for retirement.

Come to ask questions or just listen to the discussion. Panelists are experts in the fields of Social Security, Medicare, taxes and estate planning. NEFCU President and Chief Financial Officer John Dwyer will moderate the discussion. Refreshments will be served.

Visit nefcu.com or call 1-800-400-8790 to register.