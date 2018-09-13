September 15, 2018

You are here: Home / Community Forum / NEFCU to host retirement planning forum
All this weeks Community Forum Articles

NEFCU to host retirement planning forum

September 13, 2018 By Observer Leave a Comment

New England Federal Credit Union is hosting a “Retire Confidently Financial Forum” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 22. The event will take place at NEFCU’s Williston offices at 141 Harvest Lane.

The forum is designed for people to pose retirement questions to a panel of financial professionals. It is billed as an opportunity to ensure you are on the right track for retirement.

Come to ask questions or just listen to the discussion. Panelists are experts in the fields of Social Security, Medicare, taxes and estate planning. NEFCU President and Chief Financial Officer John Dwyer will moderate the discussion. Refreshments will be served.

Visit nefcu.com or call 1-800-400-8790 to register.

All this weeks News Articles
Filed Under: News

Speak Your Mind