NEFCU hosts document shredding, computer erasing festival

New England Federal Credit Union’s Williston office at 141 Harvest Lane is hosting a free “shredfest” event to help people safely dispose of documents with personal data on them.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. In addition to papers needing to be shredded, computer hard drives will also be accepted for erasing.

NEFCU partners with SecureShred on the event, which is billed as a way to prevent identify theft. Participants can watch on a video monitor as their documents are shredded.

SecureShred uses a tool called the “HD Hammer” to destroy computer hard drives.

Shredfest is set up for individuals, not for businesses.

The Federal Trade Commission recommends immediately shredding credit card bills, utility bills and sales receipts not related to warranties, taxes or insurance. Bank statements and medical bills should be shredded after one year. Other documents the FTC recommends retaining long-term or saving indefinitely, such as birth certificates, adoption papers, Social Security cards, citizenship papers, passports, marriage or divorce decrees, tax returns, home improvement receipts, pay stubs and home deeds.