NEFCU gives back to COTS, UVM Children’s Hospital

Williston-based New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) presented a symbolic “big check” to representatives of Burlington’s Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS) for $20,000 in early November.

“This incredible gift will enable COTS to serve families and individuals facing the crisis of homelessness this winter through shelter, services, housing and homelessness prevention. We are honored to have their help,” said COTS Executive Director Rita Markley.

The credit union’s members and staff also contributed $7,153.75 to benefit the University of Vermont Medical Center Children’s Hospital as part of their Shop for Miracles campaign. “Donations from partners like NEFCU fund critical treatments and healthcare services, providing our pediatric patients with the most advanced child-friendly, family-centered quality care in Vermont and northern New York,” said Jackie Woodwell, an event specialist at UVM Medical Center Foundation. “Contributions like these also support special activities like art and play, providing additional comfort when families need it most.”