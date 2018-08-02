Must-have recipe for your summer soirees

By

Summer is all about enjoying the warm weather with family and friends, but even with the longer summer days, the season can feel short for many. That’s why it’s important to make the most of summer by maximizing your fun in the sun with some of the best memories being made while entertaining al fresco.

For a fun-filled, yet relaxing summer, it’s important to keep the essentials on-hand for easy entertaining. From bright decor to refreshing drinks and fresh ingredients, party prep ensures you save time and money, and are always ready to wine and dine your guests.

A fresh and easy recipe to try this summer is Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Skewers with Lemon-Cucumber Salsa. This entree pairs perfectly with a crisp, fruit-forward wine like Exquisite Collection Sauvignon Blanc or Trestoria Rosé from ALDI. When there’s a crowd to serve, consider mixing up a pitcher of Citrus Ginger Rosé Punch.

Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Skewers with Lemon-Cucumber Salsa

Recipe courtesy of Chef Alyssa, ALDI Test Kitchen

8 skewers

1 pineapple

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon iodized salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 3/4 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, diced into 1-inch pieces

Lemon-Cucumber Salsa:

1 lemon, peeled and diced

1 cucumber, diced

1/2 red onion, diced

1 tablespoon honey

Dash of siracha

1 teaspoon black pepper

Soak wooden skewers for 15 minutes prior to grilling.

Heat grill to medium-high heat.

Remove rind from pineapple and dice into 1-inch pieces.

In small bowl, combine oil, salt and pepper. Add chicken and pineapple; toss to coat.

Alternating chicken and pineapple, pierce onto skewers.

Grill skewers 8 minutes each side, or until chicken is cooked thoroughly.

To make Lemon-Cucumber Salsa: In medium bowl, combine lemon, cucumber, onion, honey and pepper.

Serve lemon-cucumber salsa over cooked chicken skewers.

— Family Features